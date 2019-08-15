Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MRNS)’s Financial Results Comparing With InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ:IFRX)

We will be comparing the differences between Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) and InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ:IFRX) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -0.99 0.00 InflaRx N.V. 27 0.00 N/A -1.27 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and InflaRx N.V.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -83.8% -74% InflaRx N.V. 0.00% -19% -18.2%

Liquidity

9.4 and 9.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival InflaRx N.V.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 18.1 and 18.1 respectively. InflaRx N.V. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and InflaRx N.V. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 4 2.80 InflaRx N.V. 0 1 0 2.00

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential is 1,386.49% at a $16.5 average price target. Competitively InflaRx N.V. has an average price target of $6, with potential upside of 134.38%. The results provided earlier shows that Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. appears more favorable than InflaRx N.V., based on analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 71.5% of Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 53.6% of InflaRx N.V. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.6% of Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13.12% -74.36% -73.49% -65.41% -84.72% -61.67% InflaRx N.V. 1.71% -13.12% -93.41% -90.91% -90.11% -91.81%

For the past year Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than InflaRx N.V.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat epilepsy and neuropsychiatric disorders. The company is developing ganaxolone, a small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat adults with refractory focal onset epileptic seizures; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of genetic orphan disorders, as well as is in Phase II clinical trial to treat Fragile X Syndrome, an orphan indication. The company is also developing ganaxolone IV formulation to treat status epilepticus. Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with NovaMedica, LLC; and license agreement with Purdue Neuroscience Company. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Radnor, Pennsylvania.

InflaRx GmbH, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing inhibitors using C5a technology in the United States. Its C5a is an inflammatory mediator involved in the enhancement of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. The company is involved developing IFX-1, a novel intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; ANCA-associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease; and other chronic/autoimmune diseases, as well as IFX-2 for the treatment of chronic inflammation and autoimmune diseases. It has co-development agreement with Beijing Defengrei Biotechnology Co. Ltd. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Jena, Germany.