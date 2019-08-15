Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MRNS)’s Financial Results Comparing With InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ:IFRX)

We will be comparing the differences between Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) and InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ:IFRX) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|4
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.99
|0.00
|InflaRx N.V.
|27
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.27
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and InflaRx N.V.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|-83.8%
|-74%
|InflaRx N.V.
|0.00%
|-19%
|-18.2%
Liquidity
9.4 and 9.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival InflaRx N.V.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 18.1 and 18.1 respectively. InflaRx N.V. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
The Recommendations and Ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and InflaRx N.V. are featured in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|1
|4
|2.80
|InflaRx N.V.
|0
|1
|0
|2.00
Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential is 1,386.49% at a $16.5 average price target. Competitively InflaRx N.V. has an average price target of $6, with potential upside of 134.38%. The results provided earlier shows that Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. appears more favorable than InflaRx N.V., based on analyst view.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Roughly 71.5% of Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 53.6% of InflaRx N.V. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.6% of Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|13.12%
|-74.36%
|-73.49%
|-65.41%
|-84.72%
|-61.67%
|InflaRx N.V.
|1.71%
|-13.12%
|-93.41%
|-90.91%
|-90.11%
|-91.81%
For the past year Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than InflaRx N.V.
Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat epilepsy and neuropsychiatric disorders. The company is developing ganaxolone, a small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat adults with refractory focal onset epileptic seizures; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of genetic orphan disorders, as well as is in Phase II clinical trial to treat Fragile X Syndrome, an orphan indication. The company is also developing ganaxolone IV formulation to treat status epilepticus. Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with NovaMedica, LLC; and license agreement with Purdue Neuroscience Company. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Radnor, Pennsylvania.
InflaRx GmbH, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing inhibitors using C5a technology in the United States. Its C5a is an inflammatory mediator involved in the enhancement of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. The company is involved developing IFX-1, a novel intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; ANCA-associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease; and other chronic/autoimmune diseases, as well as IFX-2 for the treatment of chronic inflammation and autoimmune diseases. It has co-development agreement with Beijing Defengrei Biotechnology Co. Ltd. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Jena, Germany.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.