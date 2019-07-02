Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MRNS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Immuron Limited (NASDAQ:IMRN)

Both Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) and Immuron Limited (NASDAQ:IMRN) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -0.99 0.00 Immuron Limited 6 0.00 N/A -0.68 0.00

In table 1 we can see Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Immuron Limited’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Immuron Limited’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -83.8% -74% Immuron Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Immuron Limited can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 4 2.80 Immuron Limited 0 0 0 0.00

$15.42 is Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 260.28%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 72.4% of Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 3.06% of Immuron Limited shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.6% of Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4.36% 15.14% 39.24% -9.79% 0% 66.9% Immuron Limited 2% -27.29% -28.09% -43.44% -55.78% -12.24%

For the past year Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 66.9% stronger performance while Immuron Limited has -12.24% weaker performance.

Summary

Immuron Limited beats Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat epilepsy and neuropsychiatric disorders. The company is developing ganaxolone, a small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat adults with refractory focal onset epileptic seizures; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of genetic orphan disorders, as well as is in Phase II clinical trial to treat Fragile X Syndrome, an orphan indication. The company is also developing ganaxolone IV formulation to treat status epilepticus. Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with NovaMedica, LLC; and license agreement with Purdue Neuroscience Company. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Radnor, Pennsylvania.

Immuron Limited, a microbiome company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral immunotherapeutics for the treatment of various gut medicated diseases in Australia and internationally. The company operates through Research and Development, and HyperImmune Products segments. It has a technology platform that enables a shorter development therapeutic cycle. The company markets and sells Travelan for the prevention of travellersÂ’ diarrhea. Its lead product candidate IMM-124E is in Phase 2b clinical trials for NASH and ASH. The company also has other preclinical immunotherapy pipeline products targeting immune-related diseases. Immuron Limited has a research and development collaboration agreement with the Walter Reed Army Institute of Research (WRAIR) for the development of a Shigella vaccine; and Naval Medical Research Center for the testing of Travelan in cell lines of campylobacter and enterotoxigenic escherichia coli. The company was founded in 1994 and is based in Blackburn North, Australia.