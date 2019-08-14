Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MRNS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Homology Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX)

Since Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) and Homology Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -0.99 0.00 Homology Medicines Inc. 22 367.99 N/A -1.88 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Homology Medicines Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -83.8% -74% Homology Medicines Inc. 0.00% -34.8% -27.4%

Liquidity

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 9.4 while its Quick Ratio is 9.4. On the competitive side is, Homology Medicines Inc. which has a 10.8 Current Ratio and a 10.8 Quick Ratio. Homology Medicines Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Homology Medicines Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 4 2.80 Homology Medicines Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average price target is $16.5, while its potential upside is 1,241.46%. Competitively Homology Medicines Inc. has a consensus price target of $36, with potential upside of 136.07%. The results provided earlier shows that Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. appears more favorable than Homology Medicines Inc., based on analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Homology Medicines Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 71.5% and 81.8% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.6% of Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 1.4% are Homology Medicines Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13.12% -74.36% -73.49% -65.41% -84.72% -61.67% Homology Medicines Inc. -20.2% -5.12% -16.99% -12.2% 0.85% -20.48%

For the past year Homology Medicines Inc. has weaker performance than Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Homology Medicines Inc. beats Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat epilepsy and neuropsychiatric disorders. The company is developing ganaxolone, a small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat adults with refractory focal onset epileptic seizures; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of genetic orphan disorders, as well as is in Phase II clinical trial to treat Fragile X Syndrome, an orphan indication. The company is also developing ganaxolone IV formulation to treat status epilepticus. Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with NovaMedica, LLC; and license agreement with Purdue Neuroscience Company. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Radnor, Pennsylvania.

Homology Medicines, Inc., a genetic medicines company, focuses on translating proprietary gene editing and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing modality across a range of genetic disorders. The company's various set of AAVHSCs allows company to target, via a single intravenous injection, a range of disease-relevant tissues, including the liver, central nervous system, bone marrow, lung, muscle and eye, across modalities?gene editing and gene therapy. Homology Medicines, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in Bedford, Massachusetts.