Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MRNS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Genprex Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX)

We will be contrasting the differences between Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) and Genprex Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -0.99 0.00 Genprex Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.97 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Genprex Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -83.8% -74% Genprex Inc. 0.00% -141.2% -136%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 9.4 and 9.4 respectively. Its competitor Genprex Inc.’s Current Ratio is 30.5 and its Quick Ratio is 30.5. Genprex Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Genprex Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Genprex Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus target price of $5, and a 293.70% upside potential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 71.5% of Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 13.1% of Genprex Inc. shares. Insiders held 0.6% of Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 51.7% of Genprex Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13.12% -74.36% -73.49% -65.41% -84.72% -61.67% Genprex Inc. -9.79% -15.91% -43.3% -32.5% -67.57% -9.79%

For the past year Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Genprex Inc.

Summary

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Genprex Inc.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat epilepsy and neuropsychiatric disorders. The company is developing ganaxolone, a small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat adults with refractory focal onset epileptic seizures; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of genetic orphan disorders, as well as is in Phase II clinical trial to treat Fragile X Syndrome, an orphan indication. The company is also developing ganaxolone IV formulation to treat status epilepticus. Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with NovaMedica, LLC; and license agreement with Purdue Neuroscience Company. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Radnor, Pennsylvania.

Genprex, Inc., a clinical stage gene therapy company, develops drugs to treat cancer. Its lead product candidate is Oncoprex, an active anti-cancer agent that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). It also conducts preclinical research for developing Oncoprex to be administered with immunotherapies in NSCLC; and research into other tumor suppressor genes associated with chromosome. Genprex, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in Austin, Texas.