Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MRNS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON)

As Biotechnology companies, Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) and Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -0.99 0.00 Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 191.84 N/A -2.36 0.00

In table 1 we can see Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -83.8% -74% Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% -238.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 9.4 and 9.4 respectively. Its competitor Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.9 and its Quick Ratio is 5.9. Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 4 2.80 Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 1,400.00% and an $16.5 average price target.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 71.5% and 9.2% respectively. Insiders owned 0.6% of Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 5.8% of Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13.12% -74.36% -73.49% -65.41% -84.72% -61.67% Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.56% -18.8% -17.7% -1.77% 0% -0.49%

For the past year Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat epilepsy and neuropsychiatric disorders. The company is developing ganaxolone, a small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat adults with refractory focal onset epileptic seizures; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of genetic orphan disorders, as well as is in Phase II clinical trial to treat Fragile X Syndrome, an orphan indication. The company is also developing ganaxolone IV formulation to treat status epilepticus. Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with NovaMedica, LLC; and license agreement with Purdue Neuroscience Company. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Radnor, Pennsylvania.