Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MRNS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Epizyme Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM)

We will be comparing the differences between Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) and Epizyme Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) as far as risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -0.99 0.00 Epizyme Inc. 12 40.70 N/A -1.64 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Epizyme Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Epizyme Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -83.8% -74% Epizyme Inc. 0.00% -51.8% -43.1%

Risk & Volatility

A 3.27 beta means Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility is 227.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Epizyme Inc. on the other hand, has 3.03 beta which makes it 203.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

9.4 and 9.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Epizyme Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 12.5 and 12.5 respectively. Epizyme Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Epizyme Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 4 2.80 Epizyme Inc. 0 1 5 2.83

$15.42 is Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 1,301.82%. Meanwhile, Epizyme Inc.’s average target price is $20.17, while its potential upside is 52.11%. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Epizyme Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Epizyme Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 72.4% and 83.1% respectively. Insiders owned 0.6% of Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Comparatively, 0.2% are Epizyme Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4.36% 15.14% 39.24% -9.79% 0% 66.9% Epizyme Inc. -6.3% -12.92% -9.05% 47.87% -28.37% 86.04%

For the past year Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Epizyme Inc.

Summary

Epizyme Inc. beats Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat epilepsy and neuropsychiatric disorders. The company is developing ganaxolone, a small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat adults with refractory focal onset epileptic seizures; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of genetic orphan disorders, as well as is in Phase II clinical trial to treat Fragile X Syndrome, an orphan indication. The company is also developing ganaxolone IV formulation to treat status epilepticus. Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with NovaMedica, LLC; and license agreement with Purdue Neuroscience Company. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Radnor, Pennsylvania.

Epizyme, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel epigenetic therapies for patients with cancer and other diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include tazemetostat, an inhibitor of the EZH2 HMT, which is in five-arm Phase II clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma; Phase I dose-escalation and expansion study for children with INI1-negative solid tumors; Phase II and Ib clinical trials for patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL); Phase Ib/II clinical trial for elderly patients with DLBCL; and Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma characterized by BAP1 loss-of-function, as well as Phase II clinical trial in adult patients with ovarian cancer. The company is also developing additional programs, such as pinometostat, an intravenously administered small molecule inhibitor of DOT1L for the treatment of acute leukemias; and PRMT5 inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with solid tumors and NHL. It has collaboration agreements with Celgene Corporation, Celgene RIVOT Ltd., Genentech Inc., Glaxo Group Limited, and US Oncology Research, as well as with Roche Molecular Systems, Inc., Eisai Co. Ltd., and Lymphoma Study Association. Epizyme, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.