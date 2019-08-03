Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MRNS)’s Financial Results Comparing With ChemoCentryx Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI)

As Biotechnology companies, Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) and ChemoCentryx Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -0.99 0.00 ChemoCentryx Inc. 11 10.97 N/A -0.80 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and ChemoCentryx Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and ChemoCentryx Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -83.8% -74% ChemoCentryx Inc. 0.00% -111.1% -19.7%

Volatility & Risk

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 181.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 2.81. ChemoCentryx Inc.’s 1.03 beta is the reason why it is 3.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

9.4 and 9.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival ChemoCentryx Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3.4 and 3.4 respectively. Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than ChemoCentryx Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and ChemoCentryx Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 4 2.80 ChemoCentryx Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1,301.82% upside potential and an average price target of $15.42. Competitively ChemoCentryx Inc. has an average price target of $22.25, with potential upside of 182.72%. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than ChemoCentryx Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 71.5% of Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 59.6% of ChemoCentryx Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.6% of Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Competitively, ChemoCentryx Inc. has 4.9% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13.12% -74.36% -73.49% -65.41% -84.72% -61.67% ChemoCentryx Inc. 0.25% -10.94% -38.33% -35.49% -28.17% -26.86%

For the past year ChemoCentryx Inc. has weaker performance than Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

ChemoCentryx Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat epilepsy and neuropsychiatric disorders. The company is developing ganaxolone, a small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat adults with refractory focal onset epileptic seizures; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of genetic orphan disorders, as well as is in Phase II clinical trial to treat Fragile X Syndrome, an orphan indication. The company is also developing ganaxolone IV formulation to treat status epilepticus. Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with NovaMedica, LLC; and license agreement with Purdue Neuroscience Company. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Radnor, Pennsylvania.

ChemoCentryx, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan (CCX168), an orally-administered small molecule that is a selective inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5Ar), which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis (AAV). The company also engages in developing CCX140, an inhibitor of the chemokine receptor known as CCR2 for patients with focal segmental glomerulosclerosis (FSGS), a debilitating kidney disease; Vercirnon for the treatment of patients with moderate-to-severe CrohnÂ’s diseases; CCX872, a selective inhibitor of the human CCR2 that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; CCX507, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases; and Th17 cells for the treatment of psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, asthma, and multiple sclerosis. It has a partnership with Vifor (International) Ltd. for the geographic commercial rights of Avacopan in Europe and other international markets. ChemoCentryx, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.