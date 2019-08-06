Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MRNS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC)

As Biotechnology businesses, Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) and Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -0.99 0.00 Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation 4 1.50 N/A 0.10 39.39

Demonstrates Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -83.8% -74% Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation 0.00% 2.2% 1.7%

Risk & Volatility

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 181.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 2.81 beta. Competitively, Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation is 151.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 2.51 beta.

Liquidity

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 9.4 while its Quick Ratio is 9.4. On the competitive side is, Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation which has a 10.9 Current Ratio and a 10.9 Quick Ratio. Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 4 2.80 Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential is 1,354.72% at a $15.42 average target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 71.5% of Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 55.1% of Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% are Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% are Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13.12% -74.36% -73.49% -65.41% -84.72% -61.67% Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation -3.98% 4.32% -8.31% 30.41% -5.28% 55.02%

For the past year Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation beats on 7 of the 9 factors Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat epilepsy and neuropsychiatric disorders. The company is developing ganaxolone, a small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat adults with refractory focal onset epileptic seizures; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of genetic orphan disorders, as well as is in Phase II clinical trial to treat Fragile X Syndrome, an orphan indication. The company is also developing ganaxolone IV formulation to treat status epilepticus. Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with NovaMedica, LLC; and license agreement with Purdue Neuroscience Company. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Radnor, Pennsylvania.