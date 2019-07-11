Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MRNS)’s Financial Results Comparing With AnaptysBio Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB)

As Biotechnology businesses, Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) and AnaptysBio Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -0.99 0.00 AnaptysBio Inc. 69 299.44 N/A -2.68 0.00

In table 1 we can see Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and AnaptysBio Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and AnaptysBio Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -83.8% -74% AnaptysBio Inc. 0.00% -15.8% -15%

Liquidity

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 9.4 while its Quick Ratio is 9.4. On the competitive side is, AnaptysBio Inc. which has a 17 Current Ratio and a 17 Quick Ratio. AnaptysBio Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and AnaptysBio Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 4 2.80 AnaptysBio Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 231.61% and an $15.42 consensus price target.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and AnaptysBio Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 72.4% and 0% respectively. 0.6% are Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.2% of AnaptysBio Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4.36% 15.14% 39.24% -9.79% 0% 66.9% AnaptysBio Inc. 3.67% -6.45% 6.88% 0.26% -19.19% 13.69%

For the past year Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than AnaptysBio Inc.

Summary

AnaptysBio Inc. beats Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat epilepsy and neuropsychiatric disorders. The company is developing ganaxolone, a small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat adults with refractory focal onset epileptic seizures; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of genetic orphan disorders, as well as is in Phase II clinical trial to treat Fragile X Syndrome, an orphan indication. The company is also developing ganaxolone IV formulation to treat status epilepticus. Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with NovaMedica, LLC; and license agreement with Purdue Neuroscience Company. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Radnor, Pennsylvania.

AnaptysBio, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing antibody product candidates focused on unmet medical needs in inflammation. The companyÂ’s proprietary anti-inflammatory pipeline includes ANB020, an anti-interleukin-33 antibody for the treatment of moderate-to-severe adult atopic dermatitis, severe adult peanut allergy, and severe adult eosinophilic asthma; ANB019, an anti-interleukin-36R antibody for the treatment of rare inflammatory diseases, including generalized pustular psoriasis and palmo-plantar pustular psoriasis; and a portfolio of checkpoint receptor agonist antibodies for the treatment of certain autoimmune diseases. It also has an immuno-oncology partnership with TESARO, Inc. and TESARO Development, Inc. to develop and commercialize an anti-PD-1 antagonist antibody (TSR-042) and an anti-TIM-3 antagonist antibody (TSR-022), which are under clinical development; and an inflammation partnership with Celgene Corporation to develop an anti-PD-1 checkpoint agonist antibody (CC-90006) that is in clinical stage. The company was formerly known as Anaptys Biosciences, Inc. and changed its name to AnaptysBio, Inc. in July 2006. AnaptysBio, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in San Diego, California.