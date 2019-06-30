Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MRNS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDR)

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) and Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDR) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -0.99 0.00 Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -4.78 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) and Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDR)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -83.8% -74% Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -193.2% -67.2%

Volatility and Risk

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 227.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 3.27 beta. Competitively, Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s beta is 2.79 which is 179.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 4 2.80 Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0 2 4 2.67

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential is 271.57% at a $15.42 consensus target price. Competitively the consensus target price of Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. is $20.67, which is potential 75.62% upside. The results provided earlier shows that Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. appears more favorable than Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 72.4% and 0%. Insiders held roughly 0.6% of Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.4% of Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4.36% 15.14% 39.24% -9.79% 0% 66.9% Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. -8.6% -15.44% -21.34% -21.11% -27.72% 6.83%

For the past year Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat epilepsy and neuropsychiatric disorders. The company is developing ganaxolone, a small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat adults with refractory focal onset epileptic seizures; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of genetic orphan disorders, as well as is in Phase II clinical trial to treat Fragile X Syndrome, an orphan indication. The company is also developing ganaxolone IV formulation to treat status epilepticus. Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with NovaMedica, LLC; and license agreement with Purdue Neuroscience Company. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Radnor, Pennsylvania.

Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic antibodies in the United States, Australia, and Ireland. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes ALD403, an antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial to target calcitonin gene-related peptide for the prevention of migraine. It also develops ALD1910, a genetically engineered monoclonal antibody that is in preclinical study for the treatment of migraine; and Clazakizumab, an antibody, which has been completed Phase IIb clinical trial that inhibits the pro-inflammatory cytokine interleukin-6 for the treatment of rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis. In addition, the company has preclinical programs in the discovery phase for various indications. Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.