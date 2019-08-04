Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MRNS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS)

We will be comparing the differences between Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) and Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -0.99 0.00 Aeterna Zentaris Inc. 4 17.93 N/A -0.92 0.00

In table 1 we can see Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aeterna Zentaris Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -83.8% -74% Aeterna Zentaris Inc. 0.00% -396.9% -56.4%

Risk and Volatility

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 181.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 2.81 beta. Aeterna Zentaris Inc.’s 22.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.22 beta.

Liquidity

9.4 and 9.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Aeterna Zentaris Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.4 and 2.3 respectively. Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Aeterna Zentaris Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aeterna Zentaris Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 4 2.80 Aeterna Zentaris Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 1,301.82% and an $15.42 consensus target price.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 71.5% of Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 21.4% of Aeterna Zentaris Inc. shares. About 0.6% of Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.6% of Aeterna Zentaris Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13.12% -74.36% -73.49% -65.41% -84.72% -61.67% Aeterna Zentaris Inc. 3.31% -15.82% -30.94% -36.55% 38.89% -14.97%

For the past year Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Aeterna Zentaris Inc.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat epilepsy and neuropsychiatric disorders. The company is developing ganaxolone, a small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat adults with refractory focal onset epileptic seizures; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of genetic orphan disorders, as well as is in Phase II clinical trial to treat Fragile X Syndrome, an orphan indication. The company is also developing ganaxolone IV formulation to treat status epilepticus. Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with NovaMedica, LLC; and license agreement with Purdue Neuroscience Company. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Radnor, Pennsylvania.

Aeterna Zentaris Inc., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing novel treatments in oncology, endocrinology, and women's health. The companyÂ’s product pipeline includes Zoptrex, which completed Phase III clinical study for women with advanced, recurrent, or metastatic endometrial cancer, as well as in various phases for the treatment of ovarian and prostate cancer; and MACRILEN, which completed Phase III trial for use in the diagnosis of adult growth hormone deficiency. It is also developing an LHRH-disorazol Z conjugate, which is in pre-clinical development in oncology. Aeterna Zentaris Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Summerville, South Carolina.