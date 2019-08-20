Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MRNS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABEO)

This is therefore a comparing of the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) and Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABEO). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -0.99 0.00 Abeona Therapeutics Inc. 6 50.19 N/A -1.36 0.00

Demonstrates Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Abeona Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Abeona Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -83.8% -74% Abeona Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 181.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 2.81 beta. Competitively, Abeona Therapeutics Inc. is 84.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.84 beta.

Liquidity

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 9.4 and a Quick Ratio of 9.4. Competitively, Abeona Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.3 and has 3.3 Quick Ratio. Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Abeona Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Abeona Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 4 2.80 Abeona Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential is 1,373.21% at a $16.5 consensus target price. Competitively Abeona Therapeutics Inc. has an average target price of $17.17, with potential upside of 669.96%. Based on the results shown earlier, Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Abeona Therapeutics Inc., analysts opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 71.5% of Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 64.4% of Abeona Therapeutics Inc. shares. About 0.6% of Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.3% of Abeona Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13.12% -74.36% -73.49% -65.41% -84.72% -61.67% Abeona Therapeutics Inc. -30% -45.7% -66.45% -60.7% -81.09% -63.73%

For the past year Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. was less bearish than Abeona Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Abeona Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat epilepsy and neuropsychiatric disorders. The company is developing ganaxolone, a small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat adults with refractory focal onset epileptic seizures; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of genetic orphan disorders, as well as is in Phase II clinical trial to treat Fragile X Syndrome, an orphan indication. The company is also developing ganaxolone IV formulation to treat status epilepticus. Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with NovaMedica, LLC; and license agreement with Purdue Neuroscience Company. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Radnor, Pennsylvania.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy and plasma-based products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The companyÂ’s lead programs are ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B; and ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A. It is also developing EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); EB-201 for for epidermolysis bullosa (EB); ABO-201 gene therapy for juvenile Batten disease; ABO-202 gene therapy for treatment of infantile Batten disease; ABO-301, an AAV-based gene therapy for Fanconi anemia disorder; and ABO-302 using a novel CRISPR/Cas9-based gene editing approach to gene therapy program for rare blood diseases. In addition, the company is developing plasma-based protein therapy pipeline, including SDF Alpha, an alpha-1 protease inhibitor for inherited COPD using its proprietary salt diafiltration ethanol-free process. Further, it is involved in marketing MuGard, a mucoadhesive oral wound rinse for the management of mucositis, stomatitis, aphthous ulcers, and traumatic ulcers. Abeona Therapeutics Inc. has collaborations with EB Research Partnership and Epidermolysis Bullosa Medical Research Foundation that focus on gene therapy treatments for EB; and Brammer Bio for commercial translation of ABO-102. The company was formerly known as PlasmaTech Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Abeona Therapeutics Inc. in June 2015. Abeona Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is based in Dallas, Texas.