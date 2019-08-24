Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MRNS) and Vaccinex Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX) Contrasting side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) and Vaccinex Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -0.99 0.00 Vaccinex Inc. 5 138.41 N/A -2.68 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Vaccinex Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -83.8% -74% Vaccinex Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 9.4 and 9.4 respectively. Its competitor Vaccinex Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.8 and its Quick Ratio is 1.8. Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Vaccinex Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Vaccinex Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 4 2.80 Vaccinex Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1,427.78% upside potential and a consensus target price of $16.5.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Vaccinex Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 71.5% and 1.6%. About 0.6% of Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, Vaccinex Inc. has 5.6% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13.12% -74.36% -73.49% -65.41% -84.72% -61.67% Vaccinex Inc. 12.47% -16.36% -25.93% -11.37% 0% 26.21%

For the past year Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -61.67% weaker performance while Vaccinex Inc. has 26.21% stronger performance.

Summary

Vaccinex Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat epilepsy and neuropsychiatric disorders. The company is developing ganaxolone, a small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat adults with refractory focal onset epileptic seizures; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of genetic orphan disorders, as well as is in Phase II clinical trial to treat Fragile X Syndrome, an orphan indication. The company is also developing ganaxolone IV formulation to treat status epilepticus. Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with NovaMedica, LLC; and license agreement with Purdue Neuroscience Company. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Radnor, Pennsylvania.

Vaccinex, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engages in the discovery and development of bio therapeutics to treat serious diseases and conditions with unmet medical needs, including cancer, neurodegenerative diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead product candidate is VX15 that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, including non-small cell lung cancer, osteosarcoma, and melanoma; and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of Huntington's disease. The company's preclinical development products include VX5, a human antibody to CXCL13, a molecule that regulates the formation of immune tissues, for the treatment of MS and other autoimmune disorders; and VX25 is an investigational and bi-specific molecule for the therapeutic application of Natural Killer T cell stimulation for cancer immunotherapy. Vaccinex, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Rochester, New York.