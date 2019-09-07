Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MRNS) and Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) Contrasting side by side

Both Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) and Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -0.99 0.00 Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. 2 0.00 N/A -20.30 0.00

In table 1 we can see Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -83.8% -74% Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. 0.00% -161.4% -141.9%

Volatility & Risk

A 2.81 beta indicates that Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 181.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. has a 1.47 beta and it is 47.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 9.4 while its Quick Ratio is 9.4. On the competitive side is, Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. which has a 9.5 Current Ratio and a 9.5 Quick Ratio. Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus price target is $10.33, while its potential upside is 497.11%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 71.5% of Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 8% of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.6% of Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1.77% of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13.12% -74.36% -73.49% -65.41% -84.72% -61.67% Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. -5.95% -63.75% -74.38% -73.49% -95.56% -75.78%

For the past year Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. was less bearish than Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat epilepsy and neuropsychiatric disorders. The company is developing ganaxolone, a small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat adults with refractory focal onset epileptic seizures; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of genetic orphan disorders, as well as is in Phase II clinical trial to treat Fragile X Syndrome, an orphan indication. The company is also developing ganaxolone IV formulation to treat status epilepticus. Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with NovaMedica, LLC; and license agreement with Purdue Neuroscience Company. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Radnor, Pennsylvania.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. engages in developing pharmaceutical and biological products to address public health challenges. Its lead product candidate, TNX-102 SL or Tonmya, designed as a bedtime treatment for posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD), which is in Phase 3 study in the military-related PTSD population. The company is also developing TNX-601 (tianeptine oxalate), a clinical candidate at pre-IND (investigational new drug) application stage, designed as a daytime treatment for posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD); and TNX-801, a live synthetic version of horsepox virus, at the pre-IND application stage. Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is based in New York, New York.