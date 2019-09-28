Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MRNS) and Quanterix Corporation (NASDAQ:QTRX) Comparing side by side

We will be comparing the differences between Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) and Quanterix Corporation (NASDAQ:QTRX) as far as risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 43.75M -0.99 0.00 Quanterix Corporation 25 0.00 13.66M -1.52 0.00

Table 1 highlights Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Quanterix Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3,159,757,330.64% -83.8% -74% Quanterix Corporation 53,631,723.60% -76.6% -47.9%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 9.4 while its Current Ratio is 9.4. Meanwhile, Quanterix Corporation has a Current Ratio of 3.1 while its Quick Ratio is 2.6. Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Quanterix Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Quanterix Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Quanterix Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $5, with potential upside of 228.95%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 71.5% of Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 72.3% of Quanterix Corporation shares. About 0.6% of Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, Quanterix Corporation has 5.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13.12% -74.36% -73.49% -65.41% -84.72% -61.67% Quanterix Corporation -5.61% -12.44% 39.24% 49.73% 109.04% 69.2%

For the past year Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Quanterix Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Quanterix Corporation.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat epilepsy and neuropsychiatric disorders. The company is developing ganaxolone, a small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat adults with refractory focal onset epileptic seizures; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of genetic orphan disorders, as well as is in Phase II clinical trial to treat Fragile X Syndrome, an orphan indication. The company is also developing ganaxolone IV formulation to treat status epilepticus. Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with NovaMedica, LLC; and license agreement with Purdue Neuroscience Company. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Radnor, Pennsylvania.

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It develops Simoa HD-1 Analyzer, a sensitive protein detection platform, which analyzes approximately six biomarkers per test; and SR-X system that supports the detection capability of approximately six biomarkers per test. The company's products also comprise kits, such as beads, capture and detector reagents, enzyme reagents, and enzyme substrates to run tests; and consumables, such as proprietary Simoa disks, cuvettes, and disposable tips. In addition, it offers contract research services, including sample testing, assay development, and custom development services. Quanterix Corporation primarily operates in the areas of neurology, oncology, cardiology, infectious diseases, and inflammation. The company was formerly known as Digital Genomics, Inc. and changed its name to Quanterix Corporation in August 2007. Quanterix Corporation was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.