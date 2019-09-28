Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MRNS) and Pfenex Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX) Comparing side by side

Both Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) and Pfenex Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 43.75M -0.99 0.00 Pfenex Inc. 8 -0.35 29.19M -1.09 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Pfenex Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Pfenex Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3,159,757,330.64% -83.8% -74% Pfenex Inc. 364,875,000.00% -48.8% -37.5%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 2.81 shows that Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 181.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Pfenex Inc.’s beta is 2.29 which is 129.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 9.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 9.4. The Current Ratio of rival Pfenex Inc. is 5 and its Quick Ratio is has 5. Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Pfenex Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Pfenex Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Pfenex Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$5 is Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 228.95%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Pfenex Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 71.5% and 83.6%. Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.6%. Insiders Comparatively, held 2.14% of Pfenex Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13.12% -74.36% -73.49% -65.41% -84.72% -61.67% Pfenex Inc. -2.65% -13.66% 3.34% 62.43% 16.44% 84.33%

For the past year Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Pfenex Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Pfenex Inc. on 7 of the 11 factors.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat epilepsy and neuropsychiatric disorders. The company is developing ganaxolone, a small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat adults with refractory focal onset epileptic seizures; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of genetic orphan disorders, as well as is in Phase II clinical trial to treat Fragile X Syndrome, an orphan indication. The company is also developing ganaxolone IV formulation to treat status epilepticus. Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with NovaMedica, LLC; and license agreement with Purdue Neuroscience Company. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Radnor, Pennsylvania.

Pfenex Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops biosimilar therapeutics in the United States. Its lead product candidates include PF708, a therapeutic equivalent candidate to Forteo (teriparatide) for the treatment of osteoporosis; PF582, a biosimilar to Lucentis (ranibizumab) for the treatment of patients with retinal diseases; and Px563L, a novel anthrax vaccine candidate in Phase 1a trial. The company also engages in developing a pipeline of additional biosimilar candidates, including PF529, a biosimilar candidate to Neulasta; PF688, a biosimilar candidate to Cimzia; PF530, a biosimilar candidate to Betaseron; PF690, a biosimilar candidate to the reference product Oncaspar; PF444-human growth hormone, a biosimilar candidate to Genotropin; and PF688-certolizumab-pegol, a biosimilar candidate to Cimzia. It has collaboration agreements with Hospira, Inc. and Jazz Pharmaceuticals Ireland Limited. Pfenex Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.