Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MRNS) and OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS) Contrasting side by side

We will be comparing the differences between Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) and OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -0.99 0.00 OncoSec Medical Incorporated 5 0.00 N/A -0.70 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and OncoSec Medical Incorporated’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and OncoSec Medical Incorporated’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -83.8% -74% OncoSec Medical Incorporated 0.00% -145.6% -116.6%

Risk & Volatility

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 227.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 3.27 beta. Competitively, OncoSec Medical Incorporated is 100.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 2 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 9.4 and 9.4 respectively. Its competitor OncoSec Medical Incorporated’s Current Ratio is 4.7 and its Quick Ratio is 4.7. Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than OncoSec Medical Incorporated.

Analyst Recommendations

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and OncoSec Medical Incorporated Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 4 2.80 OncoSec Medical Incorporated 0 0 0 0.00

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 245.74% upside potential and a consensus target price of $15.42.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and OncoSec Medical Incorporated has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 72.4% and 6.4%. About 0.6% of Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, OncoSec Medical Incorporated has 17.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4.36% 15.14% 39.24% -9.79% 0% 66.9% OncoSec Medical Incorporated -2.97% -19.87% -20.48% -39.65% -67.56% -18.89%

For the past year Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while OncoSec Medical Incorporated had bearish trend.

Summary

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors OncoSec Medical Incorporated.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat epilepsy and neuropsychiatric disorders. The company is developing ganaxolone, a small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat adults with refractory focal onset epileptic seizures; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of genetic orphan disorders, as well as is in Phase II clinical trial to treat Fragile X Syndrome, an orphan indication. The company is also developing ganaxolone IV formulation to treat status epilepticus. Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with NovaMedica, LLC; and license agreement with Purdue Neuroscience Company. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Radnor, Pennsylvania.

OncoSec Medical Incorporated, a biotechnology company, designs, develops, and commercializes gene therapies, therapeutics, and proprietary medical approaches to stimulate and guide an anti-tumor immune response for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the ImmunoPulse IL-12, which is in Phase II clinical trial for various indications, including metastatic melanoma and triple negative breast cancer. ImmunoPulse is an electroporation delivery device used in combination with the companyÂ’s therapeutic product candidates, including DNA plasmids that encode for immunologically active agents, and to deliver the therapeutic directly into the tumor and promote an inflammatory response against the cancer. The company also has completed two Phase II studies for products, such as OMS-I100 in metastatic melanoma and OMS-I110 in merkel cell carcinoma. It has a clinical collaboration with the University of California, San Francisco to evaluate the safety and efficacy of ImmunoPulse IL-12 in combination with KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) in patients with low tumor-infiltrating lymphocyte; and a clinical trial collaboration and supply agreement with MSD International GmbH to evaluate the combination of OncoSec's ImmuoPulse IL-12 with MerckÂ’s anti-PD-1 therapy KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) in a Phase II clinical trial referred to as PISCES. The company was formerly known as NetVentory Solutions Inc. and changed its name to OncoSec Medical Incorporated in March 2011. OncoSec Medical Incorporated was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.