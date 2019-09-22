Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MRNS) and Mirati Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) Comparing side by side

We will be comparing the differences between Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) and Mirati Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -0.99 0.00 Mirati Therapeutics Inc. 84 695.42 N/A -3.83 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Mirati Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) and Mirati Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -83.8% -74% Mirati Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -52.1% -47.4%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 2.81 shows that Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 181.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Mirati Therapeutics Inc.’s 97.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.97 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 9.4 while its Current Ratio is 9.4. Meanwhile, Mirati Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 12.2 while its Quick Ratio is 12.2. Mirati Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Mirati Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Mirati Therapeutics Inc. 0 2 2 2.50

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 249.65% upside potential and a consensus target price of $5. On the other hand, Mirati Therapeutics Inc.’s potential downside is -9.25% and its average target price is $84.8. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. seems more appealing than Mirati Therapeutics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Mirati Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 71.5% and 0%. Insiders held 0.6% of Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Competitively, Mirati Therapeutics Inc. has 0.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13.12% -74.36% -73.49% -65.41% -84.72% -61.67% Mirati Therapeutics Inc. 6.08% 0.4% 76.33% 61.65% 68.74% 149.41%

For the past year Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Mirati Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Mirati Therapeutics Inc. beats Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat epilepsy and neuropsychiatric disorders. The company is developing ganaxolone, a small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat adults with refractory focal onset epileptic seizures; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of genetic orphan disorders, as well as is in Phase II clinical trial to treat Fragile X Syndrome, an orphan indication. The company is also developing ganaxolone IV formulation to treat status epilepticus. Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with NovaMedica, LLC; and license agreement with Purdue Neuroscience Company. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Radnor, Pennsylvania.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of oncology products. The companyÂ’s clinical stage product candidates include glesatinib, an orally-bioavailable, potent, small molecule kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) patients with genetic alterations of MET; and in Phase Ib clinical trials in patients with genetic alterations of MET and Axl in NSCLC and other solid tumors. Its clinical stage product candidates also comprise sitravatinib, an orally-bioavailable, potent, small molecule spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, such as NSCLC and metastatic Renal Cell Carcinoma, as well as in Phase Ib clinical trials to treat NSCLC patients with RET, CHR4q12, CBL, and AXL genetic alterations; and mocetinostat, an orally administered spectrum-selective Class 1 histone deacetylase inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials in combination with durvalumab for the treatment of patients with NSCLC. The company has a collaboration agreement with Foundation Medicine, Inc. and Guardant Health, Inc. to explore development of their platforms as companion diagnostics for glesatinib. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.