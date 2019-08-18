Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MRNS) and Millendo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLND) Contrasting side by side

Both Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) and Millendo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLND) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -0.99 0.00 Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 13 0.00 N/A -15.26 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Millendo Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Millendo Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -83.8% -74% Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 2.81 beta, while its volatility is 181.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Millendo Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand, has 2.63 beta which makes it 163.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 9.4 and 9.4. Competitively, Millendo Therapeutics Inc. has 7.8 and 7.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Millendo Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Millendo Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 4 2.80 Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 1,310.26% for Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. with average target price of $16.5. On the other hand, Millendo Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 258.17% and its average target price is $25. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Millendo Therapeutics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 71.5% of Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 59.8% of Millendo Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders owned 0.6% of Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Competitively, 7.03% are Millendo Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13.12% -74.36% -73.49% -65.41% -84.72% -61.67% Millendo Therapeutics Inc. -9.92% -21.96% -38.3% -4.29% -27.88% 23.4%

For the past year Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Millendo Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Millendo Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat epilepsy and neuropsychiatric disorders. The company is developing ganaxolone, a small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat adults with refractory focal onset epileptic seizures; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of genetic orphan disorders, as well as is in Phase II clinical trial to treat Fragile X Syndrome, an orphan indication. The company is also developing ganaxolone IV formulation to treat status epilepticus. Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with NovaMedica, LLC; and license agreement with Purdue Neuroscience Company. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Radnor, Pennsylvania.