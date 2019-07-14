Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MRNS) and Genprex Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX) Comparison side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) and Genprex Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -0.99 0.00 Genprex Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.88 0.00

Profitability

Table 2 provides Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Genprex Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -83.8% -74% Genprex Inc. 0.00% -155.1% -143.1%

Liquidity

9.4 and 9.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Genprex Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 22.8 and 22.8 respectively. Genprex Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Genprex Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 4 2.80 Genprex Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus target price of $15.42, and a 236.68% upside potential.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 72.4% of Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 14.4% of Genprex Inc. shares. Insiders owned 0.6% of Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Comparatively, 5.3% are Genprex Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4.36% 15.14% 39.24% -9.79% 0% 66.9% Genprex Inc. -2.72% 1.42% 25.46% 23.45% -79.66% 62.73%

For the past year Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bullish than Genprex Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Genprex Inc.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat epilepsy and neuropsychiatric disorders. The company is developing ganaxolone, a small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat adults with refractory focal onset epileptic seizures; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of genetic orphan disorders, as well as is in Phase II clinical trial to treat Fragile X Syndrome, an orphan indication. The company is also developing ganaxolone IV formulation to treat status epilepticus. Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with NovaMedica, LLC; and license agreement with Purdue Neuroscience Company. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Radnor, Pennsylvania.

Genprex, Inc., a clinical stage gene therapy company, develops drugs to treat cancer. Its lead product candidate is Oncoprex, an active anti-cancer agent that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). It also conducts preclinical research for developing Oncoprex to be administered with immunotherapies in NSCLC; and research into other tumor suppressor genes associated with chromosome. Genprex, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in Austin, Texas.