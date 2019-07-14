Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MRNS) and Genprex Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX) Comparison side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) and Genprex Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|4
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.99
|0.00
|Genprex Inc.
|2
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.88
|0.00
Demonstrates Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Genprex Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Genprex Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|-83.8%
|-74%
|Genprex Inc.
|0.00%
|-155.1%
|-143.1%
Liquidity
9.4 and 9.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Genprex Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 22.8 and 22.8 respectively. Genprex Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Analyst Ratings
The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Genprex Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|1
|4
|2.80
|Genprex Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus target price of $15.42, and a 236.68% upside potential.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors owned 72.4% of Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 14.4% of Genprex Inc. shares. Insiders owned 0.6% of Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Comparatively, 5.3% are Genprex Inc.’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|4.36%
|15.14%
|39.24%
|-9.79%
|0%
|66.9%
|Genprex Inc.
|-2.72%
|1.42%
|25.46%
|23.45%
|-79.66%
|62.73%
For the past year Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bullish than Genprex Inc.
Summary
On 5 of the 7 factors Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Genprex Inc.
Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat epilepsy and neuropsychiatric disorders. The company is developing ganaxolone, a small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat adults with refractory focal onset epileptic seizures; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of genetic orphan disorders, as well as is in Phase II clinical trial to treat Fragile X Syndrome, an orphan indication. The company is also developing ganaxolone IV formulation to treat status epilepticus. Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with NovaMedica, LLC; and license agreement with Purdue Neuroscience Company. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Radnor, Pennsylvania.
Genprex, Inc., a clinical stage gene therapy company, develops drugs to treat cancer. Its lead product candidate is Oncoprex, an active anti-cancer agent that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). It also conducts preclinical research for developing Oncoprex to be administered with immunotherapies in NSCLC; and research into other tumor suppressor genes associated with chromosome. Genprex, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in Austin, Texas.
