Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MRNS) and Genocea Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA) Comparison side by side

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) and Genocea Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -0.99 0.00 Genocea Biosciences Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -2.34 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Genocea Biosciences Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -83.8% -74% Genocea Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -212.2% -66.6%

Risk & Volatility

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 2.81 beta indicates that its volatility is 181.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Genocea Biosciences Inc.’s beta is 2.34 which is 134.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 9.4 while its Quick Ratio is 9.4. On the competitive side is, Genocea Biosciences Inc. which has a 6 Current Ratio and a 6 Quick Ratio. Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Genocea Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Genocea Biosciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 4 2.80 Genocea Biosciences Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

The consensus price target of Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $16.5, with potential upside of 1,386.49%. Competitively Genocea Biosciences Inc. has an average price target of $3.88, with potential upside of 26.38%. Based on the data delivered earlier, Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Genocea Biosciences Inc., analysts view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Genocea Biosciences Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 71.5% and 50.3%. 0.6% are Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 0.1% are Genocea Biosciences Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13.12% -74.36% -73.49% -65.41% -84.72% -61.67% Genocea Biosciences Inc. -11.58% -17.44% -39.13% -22.22% -33.17% 46.44%

For the past year Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -61.67% weaker performance while Genocea Biosciences Inc. has 46.44% stronger performance.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat epilepsy and neuropsychiatric disorders. The company is developing ganaxolone, a small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat adults with refractory focal onset epileptic seizures; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of genetic orphan disorders, as well as is in Phase II clinical trial to treat Fragile X Syndrome, an orphan indication. The company is also developing ganaxolone IV formulation to treat status epilepticus. Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with NovaMedica, LLC; and license agreement with Purdue Neuroscience Company. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Radnor, Pennsylvania.

Genocea Biosciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing T cell-directed vaccines and immunotherapies to treat infectious diseases and cancer. The company uses AnTigen Lead Acquisition System (ATLAS), its proprietary discovery platform to build a pipeline of immunotherapies and its first neoantigen cancer vaccine. Its lead product candidate is GEN-003, a therapeutic vaccine or immunotherapy that is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of genital herpes infections. The company is also developing GEN-009, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of immuno-oncology-neoantigen; and GEN-007 that is in research stage for the treatment of Epstein-Barr virus. Genocea Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.