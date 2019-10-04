Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MRNS) and Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) Comparison side by side

As Biotechnology companies, Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) and Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 43.75M -0.99 0.00 Cronos Group Inc. 11 0.00 176.99M -0.03 0.00

In table 1 we can see Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cronos Group Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3,097,564,429.34% -83.8% -74% Cronos Group Inc. 1,623,761,467.89% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cronos Group Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Cronos Group Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential is 244.83% at a $5 average price target. Competitively the average price target of Cronos Group Inc. is $18.33, which is potential 103.22% upside. Based on the data given earlier, Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Cronos Group Inc., analysts opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 71.5% of Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 9.35% of Cronos Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.6% of Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 48.28% are Cronos Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13.12% -74.36% -73.49% -65.41% -84.72% -61.67% Cronos Group Inc. -10.5% -13.8% -19.05% -25.07% 133.28% 32.92%

For the past year Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Cronos Group Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 11 factors Cronos Group Inc. beats Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat epilepsy and neuropsychiatric disorders. The company is developing ganaxolone, a small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat adults with refractory focal onset epileptic seizures; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of genetic orphan disorders, as well as is in Phase II clinical trial to treat Fragile X Syndrome, an orphan indication. The company is also developing ganaxolone IV formulation to treat status epilepticus. Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with NovaMedica, LLC; and license agreement with Purdue Neuroscience Company. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Radnor, Pennsylvania.

Cronos Group Inc., formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is a principal investment firm. The firm seeks to invest in companies either licensed, or actively seeking a license, to produce medical marijuana pursuant to Canada's Marihuana for Medical Purposes Regulations (?MMPR?). The firm typically invests in companies based in Canada. The firm is primarily an equity investor, may also advance debt as appropriate. It seeks to make minority investments with appropriate governance and shareholder rights. The firm seeks board representation consistent with the size of the investment, but does not need control. Cronos Group Inc. was incorporated in January, 2013 and is based in Toronto, Canada with an additional office in in Toronto, Canada.