Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MRNS) and Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) Contrasting side by side

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) and Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 43.75M -0.99 0.00 Cellectis S.A. 12 0.00 28.07M -1.62 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3,127,010,220.86% -83.8% -74% Cellectis S.A. 234,502,923.98% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 181.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 2.81 beta. Cellectis S.A. on the other hand, has 1.69 beta which makes it 69.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 9.4 and 9.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Cellectis S.A. are 9.8 and 9.7 respectively. Cellectis S.A. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Cellectis S.A. 0 0 0 0.00

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential is 240.14% at a $5 average price target.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 71.5% of Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 31.4% of Cellectis S.A. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.6% of Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13.12% -74.36% -73.49% -65.41% -84.72% -61.67% Cellectis S.A. -6.49% -9.06% -25.77% -13.7% -51.27% -12.61%

For the past year Cellectis S.A. has weaker performance than Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat epilepsy and neuropsychiatric disorders. The company is developing ganaxolone, a small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat adults with refractory focal onset epileptic seizures; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of genetic orphan disorders, as well as is in Phase II clinical trial to treat Fragile X Syndrome, an orphan indication. The company is also developing ganaxolone IV formulation to treat status epilepticus. Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with NovaMedica, LLC; and license agreement with Purdue Neuroscience Company. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Radnor, Pennsylvania.

Cellectis S.A., a gene-editing company, develops and sells immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer in France. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. Its lead product candidate is UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19 expressing hematologic malignancies, which develop in acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) and CLL. The companyÂ’s products also comprise UCART123 for acute myeloid leukemia indications and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm; UCARTCS1 for multiple myeloma (MM) indications; UCART22 for ALL; and UCART38 for T-cell ALL and MM. In addition, it focuses on applying its gene-editing technologies to develop new generation plant products in the field of agricultural biotechnology. The company has strategic alliances with Pfizer Inc. to generate CAR T-cells in the field of oncology; Les Laboratoires Servier SAS to develop and commercialize product candidates; The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center to research and develop novel cellular immunotherapies for patients suffering from various liquid tumors; and Cornell University to accelerate the development of a targeted immunotherapy for patients with acute myeloid leukemia. Cellectis S.A. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Paris, France.