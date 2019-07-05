Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MRNS) and Cellectar Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB) Contrasting side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) and Cellectar Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -0.99 0.00 Cellectar Biosciences Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -6.14 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cellectar Biosciences Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cellectar Biosciences Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -83.8% -74% Cellectar Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -192.9% -134.3%

Risk and Volatility

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 227.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 3.27 beta. Competitively, Cellectar Biosciences Inc.’s 16.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.16 beta.

Liquidity

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 9.4 and 9.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Cellectar Biosciences Inc. are 8.6 and 8.6 respectively. Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Cellectar Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cellectar Biosciences Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 4 2.80 Cellectar Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus target price of $15.42, and a 252.05% upside potential.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 72.4% of Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 7.2% of Cellectar Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.6%. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.6% of Cellectar Biosciences Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4.36% 15.14% 39.24% -9.79% 0% 66.9% Cellectar Biosciences Inc. 25.61% 18.99% 46.88% 8.46% -73.14% 81.94%

For the past year Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than Cellectar Biosciences Inc.

Summary

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors Cellectar Biosciences Inc.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat epilepsy and neuropsychiatric disorders. The company is developing ganaxolone, a small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat adults with refractory focal onset epileptic seizures; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of genetic orphan disorders, as well as is in Phase II clinical trial to treat Fragile X Syndrome, an orphan indication. The company is also developing ganaxolone IV formulation to treat status epilepticus. Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with NovaMedica, LLC; and license agreement with Purdue Neuroscience Company. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Radnor, Pennsylvania.

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of targeted phospholipid drug conjugates (PDCs) for the treatment and imaging of cancer. The company offers CLR 131, a PDC cytotoxic radioisotope product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical study for the treatment of relapse or refractory multiple myeloma, as well as in Phase II clinical study for the treatment of B-cell malignancies; and CLR 125, a cancer-targeting radiotherapeutic is under pre-clinical investigation for the treatment of micrometastatic disease. It also provides CLR 124, a cancer-targeting positron emission tomography imaging PDC for the selective detection of tumors and metastases in a range of cancers; and CLR 1502, a cancer-targeting near-infrared-fluorophore optical imaging PDC for intraoperative tumor and tumor margin illumination. In addition, the company is developing CLR 1601-PTX, CLR 1602-PTX, and CLR 1603-PTX product candidates, which are in pre-clinical research for the treatment of chemotherapy. It has strategic collaboration with Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. to develop phospholipid drug conjugates. The company was formerly known as Novelos Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. in February 2014. Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin.