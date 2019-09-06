Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MRNS) and Cara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) Comparing side by side

Both Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) and Cara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -0.99 0.00 Cara Therapeutics Inc. 20 54.54 N/A -2.10 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cara Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -83.8% -74% Cara Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -67.3% -44.4%

Volatility and Risk

A 2.81 beta means Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility is 181.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, Cara Therapeutics Inc.’s beta is 2.19 which is 119.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 9.4 and 9.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Cara Therapeutics Inc. are 3.4 and 3.4 respectively. Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Cara Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cara Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 4 2.80 Cara Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average price target of $15.5, and a 817.16% upside potential. Meanwhile, Cara Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus price target is $29.17, while its potential upside is 23.44%. The information presented earlier suggests that Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. looks more robust than Cara Therapeutics Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 71.5% of Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 57.6% of Cara Therapeutics Inc. shares. Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.6%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.8% of Cara Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13.12% -74.36% -73.49% -65.41% -84.72% -61.67% Cara Therapeutics Inc. -8.87% 7.02% 26.4% 57.92% 33.82% 84.15%

For the past year Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -61.67% weaker performance while Cara Therapeutics Inc. has 84.15% stronger performance.

Summary

Cara Therapeutics Inc. beats Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat epilepsy and neuropsychiatric disorders. The company is developing ganaxolone, a small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat adults with refractory focal onset epileptic seizures; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of genetic orphan disorders, as well as is in Phase II clinical trial to treat Fragile X Syndrome, an orphan indication. The company is also developing ganaxolone IV formulation to treat status epilepticus. Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with NovaMedica, LLC; and license agreement with Purdue Neuroscience Company. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Radnor, Pennsylvania.

Cara Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities designed to alleviate pain and pruritus by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. It is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate comprises I.V. CR845, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of patients with acute postoperative pain in adult patients, as well as in Phase II/III clinical trial for the treatment of uremic pruritus disease. It is also developing Oral CR845 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat uremic pruritus; and CR701, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of neuropathic and inflammatory pain. The company has license agreements with Maruishi Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd to develop, manufacture, and commercialize drug products containing CR845 for acute pain and uremic pruritus in Japan; and Chong Kun Dang Pharmaceutical Corporation to develop, manufacture, and commercialize drug products containing CR845 in South Korea. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.