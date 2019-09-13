Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MRNS) and BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Contrasting side by side

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) and BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -0.99 0.00 BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 30.20 N/A -1.00 0.00

In table 1 we can see Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -83.8% -74% BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -223.3% -71.7%

Risk & Volatility

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 181.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 2.81. Competitively, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s beta is 2.02 which is 102.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 9.4 and 9.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 1.8 and 1.8 respectively. Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

The average price target of Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $5, with potential upside of 195.86%. Competitively the average price target of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $14, which is potential 344.44% upside. Based on the results shown earlier, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc., analysts belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 71.5% of Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 98.7% of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.6% of Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.2% of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13.12% -74.36% -73.49% -65.41% -84.72% -61.67% BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. -5.37% -14.56% -56.46% -63.61% -44.97% -60.72%

For the past year BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat epilepsy and neuropsychiatric disorders. The company is developing ganaxolone, a small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat adults with refractory focal onset epileptic seizures; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of genetic orphan disorders, as well as is in Phase II clinical trial to treat Fragile X Syndrome, an orphan indication. The company is also developing ganaxolone IV formulation to treat status epilepticus. Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with NovaMedica, LLC; and license agreement with Purdue Neuroscience Company. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Radnor, Pennsylvania.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biotechnology company, designs, optimizes, and develops small molecule drugs that block key enzymes involved in the pathogenesis of diseases. The company markets peramivir, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor, which is approved for uncomplicated seasonal and acute influenza in the United States and Canada under the name RAPIVAB, in Japan and Taiwan as RAPIACTA, and in Korea as PERAMIFLU. It also has various ongoing development programs, including BCX7353 and second generation oral inhibitors of plasma kallikrein for hereditary angioedema; and galidesivir, a broad spectrum viral RNA polymerase inhibitor that is indicated to treat filoviruses, as well as forodesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for use in oncology. It has collaborative relationships with Mundipharma International Holdings Limited for the development and commercialization of forodesine; Shionogi & Co., Ltd. and Green Cross Corporation for the development and commercialization of peramivir in Japan, Taiwan, and South Korea; Seqirus UK Limited for the development and commercialization of RAPIVAB worldwide, except Japan, Taiwan, Korea, and Israel; and the University of Alabama at Birmingham for the development of influenza neuraminidase and complement inhibitors. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.