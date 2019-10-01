Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MRNS) and Atreca Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) Contrasting side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) and Atreca Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 43.75M -0.99 0.00 Atreca Inc. 16 0.00 14.19M -1.64 0.00

Demonstrates Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Atreca Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Atreca Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3,146,802,848.31% -83.8% -74% Atreca Inc. 90,555,201.02% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 9.4 and a Quick Ratio of 9.4. Competitively, Atreca Inc.’s Current Ratio is 22 and has 22 Quick Ratio. Atreca Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Atreca Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Atreca Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

$5 is Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 224.68%. Atreca Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $30 consensus price target and a 145.10% potential upside. The results provided earlier shows that Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. appears more favorable than Atreca Inc., based on analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Atreca Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 71.5% and 67% respectively. About 0.6% of Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 17.4% of Atreca Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13.12% -74.36% -73.49% -65.41% -84.72% -61.67% Atreca Inc. -18.54% -26.88% 0% 0% 0% -29.92%

For the past year Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Atreca Inc.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat epilepsy and neuropsychiatric disorders. The company is developing ganaxolone, a small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat adults with refractory focal onset epileptic seizures; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of genetic orphan disorders, as well as is in Phase II clinical trial to treat Fragile X Syndrome, an orphan indication. The company is also developing ganaxolone IV formulation to treat status epilepticus. Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with NovaMedica, LLC; and license agreement with Purdue Neuroscience Company. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Radnor, Pennsylvania.