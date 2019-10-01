Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MRNS) and Atreca Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) Contrasting side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) and Atreca Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|1
|0.00
|43.75M
|-0.99
|0.00
|Atreca Inc.
|16
|0.00
|14.19M
|-1.64
|0.00
Demonstrates Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Atreca Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 has Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Atreca Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|3,146,802,848.31%
|-83.8%
|-74%
|Atreca Inc.
|90,555,201.02%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 9.4 and a Quick Ratio of 9.4. Competitively, Atreca Inc.’s Current Ratio is 22 and has 22 Quick Ratio. Atreca Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Atreca Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Atreca Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
$5 is Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 224.68%. Atreca Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $30 consensus price target and a 145.10% potential upside. The results provided earlier shows that Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. appears more favorable than Atreca Inc., based on analyst belief.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Atreca Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 71.5% and 67% respectively. About 0.6% of Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 17.4% of Atreca Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|13.12%
|-74.36%
|-73.49%
|-65.41%
|-84.72%
|-61.67%
|Atreca Inc.
|-18.54%
|-26.88%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-29.92%
For the past year Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Atreca Inc.
Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat epilepsy and neuropsychiatric disorders. The company is developing ganaxolone, a small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat adults with refractory focal onset epileptic seizures; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of genetic orphan disorders, as well as is in Phase II clinical trial to treat Fragile X Syndrome, an orphan indication. The company is also developing ganaxolone IV formulation to treat status epilepticus. Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with NovaMedica, LLC; and license agreement with Purdue Neuroscience Company. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Radnor, Pennsylvania.
