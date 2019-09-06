Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MRNS) and Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Comparing side by side

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) and Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -0.99 0.00 Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. 24 23.56 N/A 0.07 398.08

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -83.8% -74% Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 6.7% 4.3%

Volatility & Risk

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 2.81 beta, while its volatility is 181.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1.58 beta and it is 58.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 9.4 while its Quick Ratio is 9.4. On the competitive side is, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 2.3 Current Ratio and a 2.3 Quick Ratio. Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential is 497.11% at a $10.33 consensus price target. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $46 consensus price target and a 45.99% potential upside. The results provided earlier shows that Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. appears more favorable than Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 71.5% of Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 63.8% of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 0.6% of Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 3.7% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13.12% -74.36% -73.49% -65.41% -84.72% -61.67% Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.58% 9.7% 66.72% 113.36% 107.57% 133.98%

For the past year Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -61.67% weaker performance while Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 133.98% stronger performance.

Summary

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 8 of the 10 factors Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat epilepsy and neuropsychiatric disorders. The company is developing ganaxolone, a small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat adults with refractory focal onset epileptic seizures; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of genetic orphan disorders, as well as is in Phase II clinical trial to treat Fragile X Syndrome, an orphan indication. The company is also developing ganaxolone IV formulation to treat status epilepticus. Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with NovaMedica, LLC; and license agreement with Purdue Neuroscience Company. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Radnor, Pennsylvania.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. develops novel drugs to treat intractable diseases in the United States. Its pre-clinical stage drug candidates include ARO-HBV to treat chronic hepatitis B virus infection; ARO-AAT to treat liver disease associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-LPA to reduce production of apolipoprotein A; ARO-AMG1, which is developed against an undisclosed genetically validated cardiovascular target; and ARO-F12, a potential treatment for factor 12 mediated diseases, such as hereditary angioedema and thromboembolic disorders. The company also develops ARO-HIF2, a drug candidate for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration and license agreements with Amgen, Inc. The company was formerly known as Arrowhead Research Corporation and changed its name to Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in April 2016. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Pasadena, California.