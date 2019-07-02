Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MRNS) and Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDR) Comparing side by side

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) and Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDR) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -0.99 0.00 Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -4.78 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -83.8% -74% Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -193.2% -67.2%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 3.27 shows that Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 227.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s 179.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 2.79 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 4 2.80 Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0 2 4 2.67

The upside potential is 259.44% for Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. with average price target of $15.42. Competitively Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus price target of $20.67, with potential upside of 74.73%. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. seems more appealing than Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 72.4% of Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.6%. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.4% of Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4.36% 15.14% 39.24% -9.79% 0% 66.9% Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. -8.6% -15.44% -21.34% -21.11% -27.72% 6.83%

For the past year Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat epilepsy and neuropsychiatric disorders. The company is developing ganaxolone, a small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat adults with refractory focal onset epileptic seizures; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of genetic orphan disorders, as well as is in Phase II clinical trial to treat Fragile X Syndrome, an orphan indication. The company is also developing ganaxolone IV formulation to treat status epilepticus. Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with NovaMedica, LLC; and license agreement with Purdue Neuroscience Company. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Radnor, Pennsylvania.

Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic antibodies in the United States, Australia, and Ireland. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes ALD403, an antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial to target calcitonin gene-related peptide for the prevention of migraine. It also develops ALD1910, a genetically engineered monoclonal antibody that is in preclinical study for the treatment of migraine; and Clazakizumab, an antibody, which has been completed Phase IIb clinical trial that inhibits the pro-inflammatory cytokine interleukin-6 for the treatment of rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis. In addition, the company has preclinical programs in the discovery phase for various indications. Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.