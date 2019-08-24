Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MRNS) and Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD) Comparison side by side

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) and Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -0.99 0.00 Affimed N.V. 3 0.00 N/A -0.17 0.00

Table 1 highlights Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Affimed N.V.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) and Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -83.8% -74% Affimed N.V. 0.00% -22.7% -11.2%

Risk and Volatility

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 2.81 beta indicates that its volatility is 181.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Affimed N.V. has a 2.79 beta which is 179.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 9.4 and a Quick Ratio of 9.4. Competitively, Affimed N.V.’s Current Ratio is 3.2 and has 3.2 Quick Ratio. Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Affimed N.V.

Analyst Ratings

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Affimed N.V. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 4 2.80 Affimed N.V. 0 0 1 3.00

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average target price is $16.5, while its potential upside is 1,427.78%. Meanwhile, Affimed N.V.’s average target price is $8, while its potential upside is 198.51%. Based on the results given earlier, Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Affimed N.V., analysts belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Affimed N.V. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 71.5% and 41.7%. Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.6%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 8.15% of Affimed N.V. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13.12% -74.36% -73.49% -65.41% -84.72% -61.67% Affimed N.V. 2.74% 1.01% -11.76% -10.18% 71.43% -3.54%

For the past year Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bearish than Affimed N.V.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Affimed N.V. beats Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat epilepsy and neuropsychiatric disorders. The company is developing ganaxolone, a small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat adults with refractory focal onset epileptic seizures; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of genetic orphan disorders, as well as is in Phase II clinical trial to treat Fragile X Syndrome, an orphan indication. The company is also developing ganaxolone IV formulation to treat status epilepticus. Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with NovaMedica, LLC; and license agreement with Purdue Neuroscience Company. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Radnor, Pennsylvania.

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in Germany and internationally. Its lead candidate is AFM13, a natural killer cell (NK-cell) TandAb designed for the treatment of CD30-positive (CD30+) B- and T-cell malignancies, including Hodgkin lymphoma. The companyÂ’s product candidates include AFM24, a NK-cell that treats epidermal growth factor receptor expressing solid tumors, such as lung, head, neck, and colon cancers; AFM26, which binds to B-cell maturation antigen (BCMA) for the treatment of multiple myeloma; and Trispecific Abs for the treatment of multiple myeloma. Its product candidates also comprise AFM11, a T-cell TandAb, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of various CD19+ B-cell malignancies, including non-Hodgkin Lymphoma and acute lymphocytic leukemia; and AMV564, a CD33/CD3-specific T-cell TandAb for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and other hematologic malignancies. The company has license agreements with Amphivena Therapeutics, Inc., Deutsches Krebsforschungszentrum, and Xoma Ireland Limited; research funding agreement with The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society; and collaboration with Merck Sharp & Dohme B.V. It also has a clinical development and commercialization collaboration with The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center to evaluate AFM13 in combination with MD AndersonÂ’s NK-cell product. The company was formerly known as Affimed Therapeutics B.V. and changed its name to Affimed N.V. in October 2014. Affimed N.V. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Heidelberg, Germany.