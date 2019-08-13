Marinus Pharmaceuticals (Call) (MRNS) Shares Declined While Granite Point Capital Management LP Has Cut Stake; Cullen Capital Management Has Lowered Position in Chevron Corp. (CVX) by $5.20 Million

Cullen Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Chevron Corp. (CVX) by 7.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cullen Capital Management Llc sold 42,280 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 541,720 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $66.73M, down from 584,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cullen Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $230.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $121.55. About 3.88M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 08/03/2018 – Brazil’s Petrobras to start binding phase to sell Africa unit; 07/05/2018 – TCO and KPO plan maintenance at Tengiz and Karachaganak oilfields for Aug-Oct 2018; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CFO YARRINGTON SPEAKS ON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 06/03/2018 – Chevron Says Dividend Growth Is Its Top Priority — Barron’s Blog; 12/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: CHEVRON, EXXON MOBIL ASK TRUMP ADMINISTRATION FOR HARDSHIP WAIVERS FROM U.S. BIOFUELS LAW; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON – SEES 2018 CASH GENERATION OF ABOUT $14 BLN; 06/03/2018 – The Edge Markets: Chevron in talks to sell stake in Canada LNG project – sources – The Edge Markets; 13/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/13/2018 05:38 PM; 30/04/2018 – CHEVRON PRESENTATION AT OFFSHORE TECHNOLOGY CONFERENCE ENDS; 25/04/2018 – Chevron evacuates Venezuela executives following staff arrests

Granite Point Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc (Call) (MRNS) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granite Point Capital Management Lp sold 800,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 73.49% . The hedge fund held 800,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.34M, down from 1.60M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granite Point Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $64.67 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.36% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $1.23. About 486,969 shares traded. Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) has declined 84.72% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 84.72% the S&P500. Some Historical MRNS News: 02/05/2018 – Marinus Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss/Shr 15c; 06/03/2018 Marinus Pharmaceuticals Provides Business Update and 2017 Financial Results; 14/05/2018 – Marinus Pharma Presenting at UBS Conference May 21; 06/03/2018 – MARINUS PHARMACEUTICALS – BELIEVE CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AS OF DEC 31, 2017 TO ENABLE FUNDING OPER EXPENSES AND CAPEX NEEDS INTO 2020; 07/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Marinus Pharma finds the biotech imitation game can only last so long; 06/03/2018 – $MRNS increased enrollment in PPD study, data readout pushed back to 3Q18; 15/05/2018 – Nexthera Capital LP Exits Position in Marinus Pharma; 15/05/2018 – GMT Capital Buys New 3.1% Position in Marinus Pharma; 23/04/2018 – DJ Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MRNS); 02/05/2018 – Marinus Pharmaceuticals Provides Business Update and First Quarter 2018 Financial Results

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 14 investors sold MRNS shares while 15 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 29 raised stakes. 25.70 million shares or 2.90% less from 26.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bridgeway Cap Mgmt has invested 0.01% in Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS). Tci Wealth Advsrs reported 200 shares. Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag has 80,598 shares. Shanda Asset Holdg Ltd has 0.01% invested in Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) for 10,000 shares. Art Advisors Ltd Llc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS). Spark Management Limited Liability Corporation invested in 49,900 shares. Wisconsin-based State Of Wisconsin Investment Board has invested 0% in Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS). Tiaa Cref Inv Mgmt Lc owns 263,355 shares. 13,506 were reported by Parametric Assoc Llc. State Street reported 712,325 shares stake. Ameritas Inv Incorporated invested 0% of its portfolio in Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS). Ipg Invest Limited reported 0% stake. Susquehanna Interest Gru Ltd Liability Partnership reported 118,020 shares stake. Blackrock holds 0% of its portfolio in Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) for 3.20 million shares. Northern Tru Corporation stated it has 0% in Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS).

Granite Point Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.03B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 6,250 shares to 56,250 shares, valued at $9.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bilibili Inc by 215,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 245,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mckinley Carter Wealth Svcs invested 0.18% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Banque Pictet And Cie Sa owns 135,221 shares for 0.32% of their portfolio. Prudential Public Ltd Co reported 1.04% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Strategic Financial invested in 36,862 shares or 0.63% of the stock. Moreover, Bbr has 0.15% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Court Place Advsrs Limited Liability has invested 0.42% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Legacy Private Tru holds 0.82% or 56,179 shares in its portfolio. Bowen Hanes reported 1.41% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Accuvest Global Advisors owns 10,847 shares. 871,500 were reported by Old Republic Intll Corp. Cim Invest Mangement Inc stated it has 10,276 shares or 0.49% of all its holdings. California-based Charles Schwab Inv Advisory has invested 0.72% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Kbc Nv invested in 0.73% or 715,727 shares. Allstate invested in 0.33% or 100,869 shares. Ohio-based Park Corp Oh has invested 1.62% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX).

