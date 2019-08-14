Marinus Pharmaceuticals (Call) (MRNS) Shareholder Granite Point Capital Management LP Lowered Position by $3.20 Million; Oldfield Partners Llp Raised Holding in Embraer Sa (ERJ) by $54.14 Million

Oldfield Partners Llp increased its stake in Embraer Sa (ERJ) by 87.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oldfield Partners Llp bought 2.85 million shares as the company’s stock rose 2.28% . The institutional investor held 6.11 million shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $116.24 million, up from 3.26 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oldfield Partners Llp who had been investing in Embraer Sa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 8.00% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $18.06. About 843,567 shares traded or 31.01% up from the average. Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) has declined 1.41% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ERJ News: 17/05/2018 – Embraer Marketing Event Scheduled By Capital Alpha for May. 18; 03/04/2018 – BRAZIL’S EMBRAER SAYS U.S. JUDGE GRANTED MOTION TO DISMISS CLASS ACTION SUIT AGAINST COMPANY; 04/04/2018 – EMBRAER’S CEO SAYS TALKS WITH BOEING ARE ONGOING; 08/03/2018 – EMBRAER CFO SAYS LABOR COSTS ARE LIKELY TO FOLLOW LOW INFLATION, SHOULD NOT BE AN ISSUE GOING FORWARD; 23/05/2018 – BOEING-EMBRAER TALKS PROGRESSING, NO SETBACKS: BRAZIL DEF. MIN; 08/03/2018 – EMBRAER 4Q EBIT MARGIN 3.9%; 08/03/2018 – EMBRAER EXPECTS TO INVEST $550 MLN IN 2018 -FILING; 08/03/2018 – EMBRAER EXPECTS TO DELIVER 85-95 COMMERCIAL JETS IN 2018 -FILING; 03/05/2018 – American Splits $1.4 Billion Jet Buy Between Bombardier, Embraer; 08/03/2018 – EMBRAER CEO SAYS THERE ARE SIGNS OF A RECOVERY IN BUSINESS JET INDUSTRY, ALTHOUGH NOT AN AGGRESSIVE ONE

Granite Point Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc (Call) (MRNS) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granite Point Capital Management Lp sold 800,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 73.49% . The hedge fund held 800,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.34M, down from 1.60M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granite Point Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $64.67M market cap company. It closed at $1.23 lastly. It is down 84.72% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 84.72% the S&P500. Some Historical MRNS News: 02/05/2018 – Marinus Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss/Shr 15c; 06/03/2018 – $MRNS increased enrollment in PPD study, data readout pushed back to 3Q18; 24/05/2018 – Marinus Pharma Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – DJ Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MRNS); 15/05/2018 – GMT Capital Buys New 3.1% Position in Marinus Pharma; 02/05/2018 – Marinus Pharmaceuticals Provides Business Update and First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 07/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Marinus Pharma finds the biotech imitation game can only last so long; 14/05/2018 – Marinus Pharma Presenting at UBS Conference May 21; 06/03/2018 – MARINUS PHARMACEUTICALS – BELIEVE CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AS OF DEC 31, 2017 TO ENABLE FUNDING OPER EXPENSES AND CAPEX NEEDS INTO 2020; 15/05/2018 – Nexthera Capital LP Exits Position in Marinus Pharma

Granite Point Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.03 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 164,400 shares to 200,000 shares, valued at $37.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares China Large (FXI) by 1.87 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.00 million shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Russell 2000 Index (Etf) (Put) (IWM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.47, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 14 investors sold MRNS shares while 15 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 29 raised stakes. 25.70 million shares or 2.90% less from 26.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal Savings Bank Of Canada holds 6,314 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Vanguard Grp Incorporated holds 0% or 2.47 million shares in its portfolio. Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation holds 0% or 144,669 shares. Bailard has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS). Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership reported 106,703 shares. Endurant Capital LP has 437,299 shares. Ipg Inv Advisors Lc, California-based fund reported 17,350 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp holds 41,971 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 17,242 shares or 0% of the stock. Sectoral Asset Mngmt Incorporated accumulated 16,800 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Manufacturers Life Insur Com The has invested 0% in Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS). American Grp holds 0% or 30,094 shares in its portfolio. Citadel Ltd holds 375,630 shares. Regions Fincl accumulated 0% or 4,085 shares. Blackrock reported 3.20M shares.

Oldfield Partners Llp, which manages about $6.57 billion and $987.78 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) by 902,200 shares to 3.62M shares, valued at $39.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

