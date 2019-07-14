Marinus Pharmaceuticals (Call) (MRNS) Shareholder Granite Point Capital Management LP Has Lowered Its Stake by $3.20 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Metlife (MET) Holder Shufro Rose & Co Lowered Position by $604,170

Shufro Rose & Co Llc decreased its stake in Metlife Inc (MET) by 4.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shufro Rose & Co Llc sold 14,385 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.67% with the market. The institutional investor held 332,897 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.17M, down from 347,282 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shufro Rose & Co Llc who had been investing in Metlife Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $50.92. About 3.13 million shares traded. MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) has risen 0.45% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.98% the S&P500. Some Historical MET News: 30/03/2018 – MetLife and WeSure Form Strategic Digital Insurance Partnership; 02/05/2018 – MetLife 1Q EPS $1.19; 07/03/2018 – CORRECT: METLIFE SAYS U.S. CFO DEBEL TO LEAD METLIFE RETIREMENT; 02/04/2018 – TBWA’s Lee Clow, Author Seth Godin and MetLife’s Esther Lee Inducted Into American Marketing Association New York Marketing; 08/05/2018 – FEDEX CORP – FOLLOWING ANNUITY PURCHASE AND TRANSFER, PENSION PLANS WILL REMAIN WELL FUNDED; 30/03/2018 – METLIFE – STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP TO OFFER INSURANCE SOLUTIONS TO TRAVELLERS THROUGH TENCENT’S WESURE ONLINE INSURANCE PLATFORM; 02/05/2018 – MetLife 1Q Premiums, Fees, Other Rev $11.04B; 22/03/2018 – MetLife Forms Strategic Alliance with EY to Deliver Workplace Financial Wellness Solution; 16/05/2018 – METLIFE NAMES BILL O’DONNELL AS U.S. CFO; 02/05/2018 – CFO Moves: MetLife, Honeywell International, Lloyd’s of London

Granite Point Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc (Call) (MRNS) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granite Point Capital Management Lp sold 800,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 39.24% with the market. The hedge fund held 800,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.34 million, down from 1.60M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granite Point Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $240.70M market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $4.58. About 289,354 shares traded. Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) has 0.00% since July 14, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical MRNS News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MRNS); 07/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Marinus Pharma finds the biotech imitation game can only last so long; 02/05/2018 – Marinus Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss/Shr 15c; 15/05/2018 – Three Bays Capital Buys New 2.3% Position in Marinus Pharma; 24/05/2018 – Marinus Pharma Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – GMT Capital Buys New 3.1% Position in Marinus Pharma; 06/03/2018 Marinus Pharmaceuticals Provides Business Update and 2017 Financial Results; 06/03/2018 – MARINUS PHARMACEUTICALS – BELIEVE CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AS OF DEC 31, 2017 TO ENABLE FUNDING OPER EXPENSES AND CAPEX NEEDS INTO 2020; 14/05/2018 – Marinus Pharma Presenting at UBS Conference May 21; 06/03/2018 – $MRNS increased enrollment in PPD study, data readout pushed back to 3Q18

Analysts await MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $1.34 earnings per share, up 3.08% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.3 per share. MET’s profit will be $1.27B for 9.50 P/E if the $1.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.48 actual earnings per share reported by MetLife, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.46% negative EPS growth.

Shufro Rose & Co Llc, which manages about $1.64B and $998.82M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Goldfield Corp (NYSEMKT:GV) by 184,474 shares to 187,074 shares, valued at $413,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Umh Pptys Inc (NYSE:UMH) by 22,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 89,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.7 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $-0.23 earnings per share, up 4.17% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.24 per share. After $-0.24 actual earnings per share reported by Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.17% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.47, from 0.98 in 2018Q4.

