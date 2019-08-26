Marinus Pharmaceuticals (Call) (MRNS) Shareholder Granite Point Capital Management LP Has Cut Its Stake by $3.20 Million as Share Price Declined; As Sprint (S) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Mig Capital Has Trimmed Holding

Mig Capital Llc decreased its stake in Sprint Corporation (S) by 75.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mig Capital Llc sold 5.23M shares as the company’s stock rose 31.83% . The hedge fund held 1.74M shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.85 million, down from 6.98M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mig Capital Llc who had been investing in Sprint Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $6.74. About 433,133 shares traded. Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) has risen 33.52% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.52% the S&P500. Some Historical S News: 30/04/2018 – Fitch: Transaction, as Proposed, Is Likely to Lead to 3-Notch Upgrade of IDRs and Outstanding Debt of Sprint; 29/05/2018 – Founder and Former CEO of Boost Mobile USA Rolls Out ALL4PRICE.COM Website to Educate Consumers About Some of the Issues With the Proposed Sprint/T-Mobile Merger; 30/04/2018 – Fitch: T-Mobile and Sprint Combination Is Expected to Create Significant Scale, Asset and Synergy Benefits; 27/04/2018 – T-MOBILE SAID TO ADVANCE TOWARD DEAL FOR SPRINT AT $24 BILLION; 12/03/2018 – SPRINT: AMENDMENT TO PERMIT CONTRIBUTION OF ADDED SPECTRUM; 30/05/2018 – AT&T CEO Randall Stephenson said Sprint and T-Mobile will have “a tough hill to climb” to get their $26 billion merger approved by regulators; 01/05/2018 – A merged T-Mobile and Sprint will still be smaller than AT&T or Verizon:; 02/05/2018 – Sprint CEO Claure to Step Aside; Finance Chief Tapped to Fill Role; 06/03/2018 LIVESTOCK-Supply buildup fears undercut CME live cattle futures; 24/04/2018 – MEDICINOVA REPORTS PRESENTATION OF SPRINT-MS PHASE 2B TRIAL

Granite Point Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc (Call) (MRNS) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granite Point Capital Management Lp sold 800,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 73.49% . The hedge fund held 800,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.34 million, down from 1.60M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granite Point Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $57.05 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.005 during the last trading session, reaching $1.085. About 22,391 shares traded. Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) has declined 84.72% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 84.72% the S&P500. Some Historical MRNS News: 15/05/2018 – Nexthera Capital LP Exits Position in Marinus Pharma; 15/05/2018 – Three Bays Capital Buys New 2.3% Position in Marinus Pharma; 23/04/2018 – DJ Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MRNS); 15/05/2018 – GMT Capital Buys New 3.1% Position in Marinus Pharma; 06/03/2018 – MARINUS PHARMACEUTICALS – BELIEVE CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AS OF DEC 31, 2017 TO ENABLE FUNDING OPER EXPENSES AND CAPEX NEEDS INTO 2020; 06/03/2018 – $MRNS increased enrollment in PPD study, data readout pushed back to 3Q18; 02/05/2018 – Marinus Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss/Shr 15c; 07/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Marinus Pharma finds the biotech imitation game can only last so long; 14/05/2018 – Marinus Pharma Presenting at UBS Conference May 21; 02/05/2018 – Marinus Pharmaceuticals Provides Business Update and First Quarter 2018 Financial Results

More notable recent Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does United Parcel Service, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:UPS) ROCE Reflect Well On The Business? – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:PJC)’s Could Be A Buy For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s What You Should Know About AbbVie Inc.’s (NYSE:ABBV) 6.3% Dividend Yield – Yahoo Finance” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s What Spirit Airlines, Inc.’s (NYSE:SAVE) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Should Investors React To LiveRamp Holdings, Inc.’s (NYSE:RAMP) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold S shares while 68 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 492.07 million shares or 1.99% less from 502.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wellington Mgmt Gp Llp has invested 0% in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S). Cambridge Inv Research Advsr Inc owns 31,056 shares. Arrowstreet Lp reported 10.56M shares stake. Oakbrook Invests Lc has invested 0% in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S). Great West Life Assurance Can reported 709,779 shares stake. Davenport And Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 11,923 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Royal London Asset Mngmt Limited holds 0% or 256,835 shares in its portfolio. 224,148 were accumulated by British Columbia Mngmt Corp. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S). 369 were reported by Earnest Ltd Liability. Farallon Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0.07% or 1.59 million shares. Cibc Asset invested in 164,871 shares. Dnb Asset Management As reported 302,500 shares stake. Envestnet Asset Management invested in 423,498 shares. 76,368 are held by Amalgamated Comml Bank.

Mig Capital Llc, which manages about $655.21 million and $737.37M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 1,789 shares to 23,089 shares, valued at $27.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cogent Communications Hldgs (NASDAQ:CCOI) by 113,801 shares in the quarter, for a total of 989,801 shares, and has risen its stake in Bottomline Tech Del Inc (NASDAQ:EPAY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 14 investors sold MRNS shares while 15 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 29 raised stakes. 25.70 million shares or 2.90% less from 26.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Orbimed holds 398,101 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Endurant Capital Management LP reported 0.72% stake. 683 Capital has invested 0.53% of its portfolio in Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS). Bancshares Of Mellon holds 0% of its portfolio in Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) for 144,669 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Limited Liability Com reported 263,355 shares. Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can invested 0% of its portfolio in Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS). Art Ltd Com accumulated 51,453 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Llc reported 17,242 shares stake. Parametric Portfolio Ltd Co invested in 0% or 13,506 shares. The Texas-based Bridgeway Cap Mgmt Inc has invested 0.01% in Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS). Arrowmark Colorado Holding Limited Liability Company accumulated 10,735 shares. Goldman Sachs Inc reported 0% stake. National Bank Of America Corp De holds 0% of its portfolio in Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) for 21,942 shares. Tekla Management Llc invested in 0.06% or 328,436 shares. Rhumbline Advisers invested in 55,755 shares or 0% of the stock.

More notable recent Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Marinus Pharmaceuticals Provides Business Update and 2018 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” on March 11, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “7 Disruptive Biotech Stocks to Buy for 2025 – Investorplace.com” published on August 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “IP Protection Through 2038 And Upcoming Readouts Could Send Marinus Soaring – Seeking Alpha” on May 24, 2019. More interesting news about Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “40 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Friday’s After-Market Session – Benzinga” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Are Options Traders Betting on a Big Move in Marinus (MRNS) Stock? – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 23, 2019.