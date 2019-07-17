Marinus Pharmaceuticals (Call) (MRNS) Shareholder Granite Point Capital Management LP Decreased Its Holding by $3.20 Million as Valuation Rose; Boeing Co (BA) Shareholder Hbk Sorce Advisory Has Raised Its Holding

Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 8.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc bought 864 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 10,554 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.03 million, up from 9,690 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $204.09B market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $362.75. About 2.72M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 27/04/2018 – Boeing Nears Deal to Buy Aerospace-Parts Specialist KLX–Update; 05/03/2018 – BOEING: EXPORT FINANCING PAID FOR; 08/05/2018 – AIR CHINA TO LEASE BOEING B777-300ER AIRCRAFT; 15/05/2018 – BOEING SAYS ANY U.S. TARIFFS AGAINST EU ARE LIKELY TO TOTAL BILLIONS OF DOLLARS IN DUTIES PER YEAR; 20/04/2018 – European agency orders expanded Boeing 737 engine checks after accidents; 24/05/2018 – New Boeing 777 will have folding wings; 21/03/2018 – CTT SYSTEMS RECEIVES AMAC CAIR™ VIP ORDER FOR ONE BOEING BBJ 747-8 AND ONE AIRBUS ACJ320NEO; 25/04/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS STILL WORKING TO OPEN NEW CHINA COMPLETION CENTRE BY END-YEAR; 03/04/2018 – Jet Air to Buy 75 Boeing 737 Max Planes as India Demand Climbs; 15/05/2018 – Boeing Trade-Case Win Prompts New Trump Threat of EU Sanctions

Granite Point Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc (Call) (MRNS) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granite Point Capital Management Lp sold 800,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 39.24% with the market. The hedge fund held 800,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.34 million, down from 1.60M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granite Point Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $222.31 million market cap company. The stock decreased 4.94% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $4.23. About 379,130 shares traded. Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) has 0.00% since July 17, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical MRNS News: 15/05/2018 – Nexthera Capital LP Exits Position in Marinus Pharma; 15/05/2018 – Three Bays Capital Buys New 2.3% Position in Marinus Pharma; 02/05/2018 – Marinus Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss/Shr 15c; 23/04/2018 – DJ Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MRNS); 02/05/2018 – Marinus Pharmaceuticals Provides Business Update and First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 06/03/2018 – $MRNS increased enrollment in PPD study, data readout pushed back to 3Q18; 06/03/2018 – MARINUS PHARMACEUTICALS – BELIEVE CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AS OF DEC 31, 2017 TO ENABLE FUNDING OPER EXPENSES AND CAPEX NEEDS INTO 2020; 07/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Marinus Pharma finds the biotech imitation game can only last so long; 06/03/2018 Marinus Pharmaceuticals Provides Business Update and 2017 Financial Results; 24/05/2018 – Marinus Pharma Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 11 sales for $51.18 million activity. 8,500 shares were sold by LUTTIG J MICHAEL, worth $3.49M. 19,500 shares were sold by Smith Gregory D, worth $7.83 million. COLBERT THEODORE III had sold 2,137 shares worth $873,712 on Monday, February 11. KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN sold 26,557 shares worth $10.50 million. The insider CAPOZZI HEIDI B sold 2,916 shares worth $1.20 million.

Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc, which manages about $1.80B and $1.00B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 4,999 shares to 3,665 shares, valued at $346,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHH) by 14,648 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 194,904 shares, and cut its stake in Wisdomtree Tr (HYZD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ibm Retirement Fund holds 8,983 shares. Cyrus Ptnrs Limited Partnership reported 0.23% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Stearns Fincl Svcs owns 3,211 shares or 0.23% of their US portfolio. 90,780 are owned by Wesbanco Bancorporation. 1,250 were reported by Wedgewood. Pekin Hardy Strauss, Illinois-based fund reported 1,667 shares. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Llc has 0.1% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 520,284 shares. 3.35 million are held by Tiaa Cref Inv Mngmt Limited Com. Northern has invested 0.57% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Dubuque Comml Bank And holds 1.37% or 22,252 shares in its portfolio. Fulton Financial Bank Na holds 0.3% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 11,403 shares. Brown Advisory has 0.05% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 43,740 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund accumulated 0.62% or 102,221 shares. Jfs Wealth Ltd Liability Com holds 0.02% or 222 shares. Bancorp Of Montreal Can, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 1.15M shares.

Granite Point Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.03 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) by 12,200 shares to 79,200 shares, valued at $6.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 6,250 shares in the quarter, for a total of 56,250 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.47, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 14 investors sold MRNS shares while 15 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 29 raised stakes. 25.70 million shares or 2.90% less from 26.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Susquehanna International Gru Llp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS). Fincl Bank Of Mellon Corporation holds 0% or 144,669 shares. Orbimed Advsr Ltd Llc invested in 398,101 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & accumulated 11,464 shares or 0% of the stock. Tiaa Cref Inv Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) for 263,355 shares. Parametric Associates Ltd Liability holds 0% or 13,506 shares in its portfolio. Tekla Capital Management Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.06% in Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS). United Kingdom-based Legal General Gru Plc has invested 0% in Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS). 683 Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 1.40M shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership reported 16,100 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 0% invested in Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS). Regions reported 4,085 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Lp has 0.03% invested in Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) for 106,703 shares. State Street, Massachusetts-based fund reported 712,325 shares. 86,593 are owned by Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $33,110 activity. Smith Edward F sold 2,492 shares worth $7,626.