Marinus Pharmaceuticals (Call) (MRNS) Market Valuation Rose While Granite Point Capital Management LP Has Decreased Stake by $3.20 Million; Cypress Semiconductor (CY) Share Value Rose While Nli International Has Lifted Stake by $715,400

Granite Point Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc (Call) (MRNS) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granite Point Capital Management Lp sold 800,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 39.24% with the market. The hedge fund held 800,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.34M, down from 1.60 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granite Point Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $242.80M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $4.6. About 118,253 shares traded. Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) has 0.00% since July 11, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical MRNS News: 02/05/2018 – Marinus Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss/Shr 15c; 15/05/2018 – Three Bays Capital Buys New 2.3% Position in Marinus Pharma; 06/03/2018 – MARINUS PHARMACEUTICALS – BELIEVE CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AS OF DEC 31, 2017 TO ENABLE FUNDING OPER EXPENSES AND CAPEX NEEDS INTO 2020; 06/03/2018 – $MRNS increased enrollment in PPD study, data readout pushed back to 3Q18; 24/05/2018 – Marinus Pharma Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Nexthera Capital LP Exits Position in Marinus Pharma; 02/05/2018 – Marinus Pharmaceuticals Provides Business Update and First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 07/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Marinus Pharma finds the biotech imitation game can only last so long; 15/05/2018 – GMT Capital Buys New 3.1% Position in Marinus Pharma; 23/04/2018 – DJ Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MRNS)

Nli International Inc increased its stake in Cypress Semiconductor Corp (CY) by 12.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nli International Inc bought 51,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 473,450 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.06M, up from 422,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nli International Inc who had been investing in Cypress Semiconductor Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $22.46. About 1.92 million shares traded. Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) has declined 1.59% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.02% the S&P500. Some Historical CY News: 07/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on CASI Pharmaceuticals, Energy Transfer Partners, Cypress Semiconductor, Xcel Energy,; 05/03/2018 – Cypress to Address Two Investor Conferences in March; 26/04/2018 – CYPRESS SEMI 1Q ADJ REV $582.2M, EST. $580.5M; 30/05/2018 – Cypress Unveils the World’s Most Advanced Flash Memory Solutions for Developers of Safety-Critical Applications in Automotive; 08/03/2018 – Buying Oracle, Cypress, Walmart, Shake Shack — Barrons.com; 05/03/2018 – S&PGR Raises Cypress Semiconductor Rtg To ‘BB’; Otlk Stbl; 26/04/2018 – Cypress Semi Sees 2Q Adj EPS 27c-Adj EPS 31c; 29/05/2018 – Cypress to Address Multiple Investor Conferences Through June; 14/05/2018 – Cypress Semi Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Cypress to Address 46th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference on May 15

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold CY shares while 103 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 294.04 million shares or 3.20% more from 284.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% or 12,896 shares. Gamco Et Al has invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY). Castleark Limited Company has 514,677 shares for 0.29% of their portfolio. 39.87 million are held by Vanguard Group. Villere St Denis J And Co reported 5.27M shares or 5.15% of all its holdings. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board invested in 0.05% or 73,200 shares. Essex Llc reported 61,507 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 0% invested in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) for 20,874 shares. Bbt Cap Mgmt Lc holds 0.69% or 36,888 shares in its portfolio. Brave Asset Inc has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY). Koshinski Asset Mgmt invested in 0% or 10,491 shares. 12,984 were reported by Wright Service Inc. Bb&T Secs Limited Company invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY). 317 were reported by Tci Wealth Advsr Inc. Virginia Retirement Et Al reported 41,200 shares.

Since January 25, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $437,418 activity. Another trade for 12,598 shares valued at $176,386 was sold by GOPALSWAMY SUDHIR.

Nli International Inc, which manages about $9.21B and $1.25 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 97,360 shares to 52,150 shares, valued at $6.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 33,640 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 134,366 shares, and cut its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT).

Granite Point Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.03 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lumentum Hldgs Inc by 21,550 shares to 34,090 shares, valued at $1.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Russell 2000 Index (Etf) (Put) (IWM) by 550,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.10M shares, and has risen its stake in Yy Inc (NASDAQ:YY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 14 investors sold MRNS shares while 15 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 29 raised stakes. 25.70 million shares or 2.90% less from 26.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wells Fargo & Mn invested 0% in Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS). Tekla Cap Management Ltd owns 328,436 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Spark Invest Management Limited Co reported 49,900 shares. Tiaa Cref Ltd Liability Co holds 263,355 shares. 17,350 were accumulated by Ipg Investment Limited Liability Corp. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd reported 17,242 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP has invested 0% in Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS). 683 Management Lc stated it has 1.40 million shares. California-based California State Teachers Retirement has invested 0% in Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS). accumulated 30,094 shares or 0% of the stock. Bancorporation Of America De reported 21,942 shares. Endurant Capital Mngmt LP stated it has 437,299 shares or 0.72% of all its holdings. Gabelli Funds Lc holds 0% or 27,000 shares in its portfolio. The New York-based Jpmorgan Chase Co has invested 0% in Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS). Voya Investment Management Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 16,863 shares.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $33,110 activity. Smith Edward F sold 2,492 shares worth $7,626.

Analysts await Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $-0.23 earnings per share, up 4.17% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.24 per share. After $-0.24 actual earnings per share reported by Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.17% EPS growth.

