Marinus Pharmaceuticals (Call) (MRNS) Holder Granite Point Capital Management LP Trimmed Its Holding by $3.20 Million; Marsh & Mclennan Cos Com Us$1.00 (MMC) Shareholder Waverton Investment Management LTD Has Cut Its Holding by $869,550

Granite Point Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc (Call) (MRNS) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granite Point Capital Management Lp sold 800,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 73.49% . The hedge fund held 800,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.34M, down from 1.60M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granite Point Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $58.89M market cap company. The stock increased 1.82% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $1.12. About 209,904 shares traded. Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) has declined 84.72% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 84.72% the S&P500. Some Historical MRNS News: 14/05/2018 – Marinus Pharma Presenting at UBS Conference May 21; 15/05/2018 – GMT Capital Buys New 3.1% Position in Marinus Pharma; 02/05/2018 – Marinus Pharmaceuticals Provides Business Update and First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 15/05/2018 – Nexthera Capital LP Exits Position in Marinus Pharma; 06/03/2018 – MARINUS PHARMACEUTICALS – BELIEVE CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AS OF DEC 31, 2017 TO ENABLE FUNDING OPER EXPENSES AND CAPEX NEEDS INTO 2020; 23/04/2018 – DJ Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MRNS); 06/03/2018 – $MRNS increased enrollment in PPD study, data readout pushed back to 3Q18; 02/05/2018 – Marinus Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss/Shr 15c; 07/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Marinus Pharma finds the biotech imitation game can only last so long; 24/05/2018 – Marinus Pharma Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Waverton Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc Com Us$1.00 (MMC) by 2.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waverton Investment Management Ltd sold 9,350 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.81% . The institutional investor held 441,875 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.49M, down from 451,225 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc Com Us$1.00 for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.49B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $97.74. About 850,365 shares traded. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) has risen 17.52% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.52% the S&P500. Some Historical MMC News: 08/03/2018 – Pioneer Core Equity Adds Labcorp, Cuts Marsh & McLennan; 28/05/2018 – MMC Corp Bhd 1Q Net MYR41.3M; 21/03/2018 – Marsh & McLennan Companies Declares Quarterly Dividend; 26/04/2018 – Marsh & McLennan 1Q Net $690M; 05/04/2018 – Fitch Upgrades Marsh & McLennan to ‘A’; Outlook Stable; 21/05/2018 – MMC CORPORATION BHD – MELATI PERTIWI SDN TO TERMINATE THE PROPOSED DISPOSAL OF 100% INTEREST IN CO’S UNIT MMC OIL & GAS ENGINEERING SDN; 24/04/2018 – Mercer: BREAKING: Be the first to see the pressing issues impacting the #FutureofWork in @Mercer’s newly released 2018 Glob…; 23/05/2018 – Karolinska Institutet researcher discusses inflammation therapies at Feinstein Institute Marsh Lecture; 14/05/2018 – REG-Marsh & McLennan Marsh & McLennan Companies to Webcast 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders on May 17; 16/04/2018 – MARSH – MARSH’S NEW BLOCKCHAIN NETWORK IS EXPECTED TO GO INTO PRODUCTION LATER IN 2018

Waverton Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $8.07B and $1.92B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp Com Us$1.00 (NYSE:LMT) by 54,705 shares to 91,107 shares, valued at $27.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Home Depot Inc Com Us$0.05 (NYSE:HD) by 77,384 shares in the quarter, for a total of 449,892 shares, and has risen its stake in Intuit Inc Com Us$0.01 (NASDAQ:INTU).

Granite Point Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.03 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zendesk Inc (Put) (NYSE:ZEN) by 12,000 shares to 79,000 shares, valued at $6.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Argan Inc (NYSE:AGX) by 20,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 40,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Kraneshares Tr (Call) (KWEB).

