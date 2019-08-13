Marinus Pharmaceuticals (Call) (MRNS) Holder Granite Point Capital Management LP Has Decreased Its Stake as Shares Declined; Weatherly Asset Management Stake in General Dynamics (GD) Has Cut by $307,073 as Share Value Rose

Weatherly Asset Management decreased its stake in General Dynamics Corp (GD) by 7.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weatherly Asset Management sold 1,817 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.41% . The institutional investor held 23,859 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.04M, down from 25,676 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weatherly Asset Management who had been investing in General Dynamics Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $52.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $1.76 during the last trading session, reaching $183.11. About 548,203 shares traded. General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) has declined 5.26% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.26% the S&P500. Some Historical GD News: 08/03/2018 – Dassault Aviation posts higher profits, sees flattish 2018 net sales; 25/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CORP – TOTAL BACKLOG AT END OF FIRST-QUARTER 2018 WAS $62.1 BLN; 22/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS FILES DEBT SECURITIES SHELF; 22/03/2018 – GD/@TSKGnkur: An F-16, located in the region for training purposes, did not crash in Nevşehir. – ! $GD; 25/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CEO SAYS AEROSPACE DELIVERY MISS IN 1Q WAS DUE TO CUSTOMER REQUESTS TO DELAY 2 JETS- CONF CALL; 25/04/2018 – General Dynamics 1Q EPS $2.65; 12/03/2018 – General Dynamics wins $696 million U.S. defense contract -Pentagon; 20/03/2018 – General Dynamics and CSRA Amend Definitive Merger Agreement to Increase Offer Price to $41.25 Per Shr; 13/03/2018 – CSRA Required to Pay Fee to General Dynamics if CSRA Terminates Merger Agreement; 24/04/2018 – GULFSTREAM AEROSPACE CORP SAYS ANNOUNCED PLANS TO BUILD A NEW SERVICE CENTER AT SAVANNAH/HILTON HEAD INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT

Granite Point Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc (Call) (MRNS) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granite Point Capital Management Lp sold 800,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 73.49% . The hedge fund held 800,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.34 million, down from 1.60M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granite Point Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $64.67M market cap company. It closed at $1.23 lastly. It is down 84.72% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 84.72% the S&P500. Some Historical MRNS News: 14/05/2018 – Marinus Pharma Presenting at UBS Conference May 21; 06/03/2018 Marinus Pharmaceuticals Provides Business Update and 2017 Financial Results; 15/05/2018 – Three Bays Capital Buys New 2.3% Position in Marinus Pharma; 15/05/2018 – Nexthera Capital LP Exits Position in Marinus Pharma; 06/03/2018 – MARINUS PHARMACEUTICALS – BELIEVE CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AS OF DEC 31, 2017 TO ENABLE FUNDING OPER EXPENSES AND CAPEX NEEDS INTO 2020; 02/05/2018 – Marinus Pharmaceuticals Provides Business Update and First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 02/05/2018 – Marinus Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss/Shr 15c; 24/05/2018 – Marinus Pharma Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – DJ Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MRNS); 15/05/2018 – GMT Capital Buys New 3.1% Position in Marinus Pharma

More notable recent Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc (MRNS) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Marinus: Ganaxolone, Again, Proves No Better Than Placebo – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “IP Protection Through 2038 And Upcoming Readouts Could Send Marinus Soaring – Seeking Alpha” on May 24, 2019. More interesting news about Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Higher; Coca-Cola Tops Q2 Estimates – Benzinga” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Much Of Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) Do Institutions Own? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 14 investors sold MRNS shares while 15 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 29 raised stakes. 25.70 million shares or 2.90% less from 26.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS). Granite Point Mngmt Limited Partnership reported 1.23% stake. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board reported 49,200 shares. Acadian Asset Llc holds 0% or 23,489 shares. Engineers Gate Manager LP reported 0.03% in Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS). Bridgeway Cap reported 0.01% in Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS). Alliancebernstein Lp owns 16,100 shares. Tekla Mgmt Lc stated it has 0.06% in Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS). Northern Tru has invested 0% of its portfolio in Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS). American Intll Grp stated it has 30,094 shares. Franklin Res accumulated 2.43M shares or 0.01% of the stock. Charles Schwab Inv stated it has 95,501 shares. Bailard reported 33,000 shares. Parametric Portfolio Assoc Ltd Llc stated it has 13,506 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Shanda Asset Mgmt Limited has 0.01% invested in Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS).

Granite Point Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.03B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) by 12,200 shares to 79,200 shares, valued at $6.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Egain Corp (NASDAQ:EGAN) by 45,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 102,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold GD shares while 301 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 240 raised stakes. 225.54 million shares or 5.07% less from 237.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bridges Invest accumulated 12,740 shares. Dearborn Ltd Liability Com holds 0.72% or 63,916 shares. Miracle Mile Advisors Limited Liability Corp reported 10,685 shares stake. Field And Main Fincl Bank reported 925 shares. Bb&T, a North Carolina-based fund reported 47,734 shares. Tru Communications Of Toledo Na Oh reported 4,760 shares. Cap Rech Investors invested 1.24% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Live Your Vision Limited Com has 0.01% invested in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Tdam Usa Inc stated it has 3,458 shares. 3,415 were reported by Farmers And Merchants Invs. Invesco Limited invested in 0.29% or 5.12M shares. Koshinski Asset holds 1,224 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Fiduciary Finance Services Of The Southwest Tx has invested 0.88% of its portfolio in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Shine Advisory Services holds 0% of its portfolio in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) for 37 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.1% or 63,235 shares in its portfolio.

Weatherly Asset Management, which manages about $440.23M and $489.63 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 13,529 shares to 85,284 shares, valued at $5.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 6,825 shares in the quarter, for a total of 34,945 shares, and has risen its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Analysts await General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $3.06 earnings per share, up 5.88% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.89 per share. GD’s profit will be $883.86 million for 14.96 P/E if the $3.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.77 actual earnings per share reported by General Dynamics Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.47% EPS growth.