Marinus Pharmaceuticals (Call) (MRNS) Holder Granite Point Capital Management LP Decreased Holding; Occidental Petroleum Corp. (OXY) Position Boosted by Sandy Spring Bank

Granite Point Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc (Call) (MRNS) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granite Point Capital Management Lp sold 800,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 39.24% with the market. The hedge fund held 800,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.34 million, down from 1.60M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granite Point Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $230.19 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.34% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $4.38. About 173,517 shares traded. Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) has 0.00% since July 4, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical MRNS News: 15/05/2018 – Nexthera Capital LP Exits Position in Marinus Pharma; 23/04/2018 – DJ Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MRNS); 07/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Marinus Pharma finds the biotech imitation game can only last so long; 02/05/2018 – Marinus Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss/Shr 15c; 15/05/2018 – Three Bays Capital Buys New 2.3% Position in Marinus Pharma; 02/05/2018 – Marinus Pharmaceuticals Provides Business Update and First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 06/03/2018 – $MRNS increased enrollment in PPD study, data readout pushed back to 3Q18; 06/03/2018 – MARINUS PHARMACEUTICALS – BELIEVE CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AS OF DEC 31, 2017 TO ENABLE FUNDING OPER EXPENSES AND CAPEX NEEDS INTO 2020; 15/05/2018 – GMT Capital Buys New 3.1% Position in Marinus Pharma; 14/05/2018 – Marinus Pharma Presenting at UBS Conference May 21

Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum Corp. (OXY) by 60.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sandy Spring Bank bought 5,423 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.62% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 14,367 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $951,000, up from 8,944 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sandy Spring Bank who had been investing in Occidental Petroleum Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.05B market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $49.17. About 4.20M shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 36.09% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.52% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM SEES 2018 OIL & GAS SEGMENT INTERNATIONAL PRODUCTION OF 289 — 295 MBOED; 08/05/2018 – Occidental Petroleum 1Q EPS 92c; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL ON OUTLOOK FOR MIDLAND TO GULF COAST SAYS PIPELINE CONSTRAINTS WILL REQUIRE RAIL AND TRUCK UTILIZATION; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM – RAISED 2018 GUIDANCE; 18/04/2018 – Occidental Presenting at Barclays Conference May 15; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL CFO CEDRIC BURGHER COMMENTS IN 1Q CONFERENCE CALL; 20/03/2018 – TPG PACE ENERGY HOLDINGS CORP – MOST RECENTLY, STAVROS SERVED AS CFO OF OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL 1Q CORE EPS 92C, EST. 71C; 27/03/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM OXY.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE VICKI HOLLUB SAYS EXPECTS PERMIAN RESOURCES BUSINESS TO BE CASH FLOW BREAKEVEN BY THIRD QUARTER; 31/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CEO SAYS DON’T WANT TO OWN SOLAR OR WIND, WILL LOOK AT PARTNERSHIPS – CONF

Sandy Spring Bank, which manages about $1.18B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) by 12,718 shares to 2,960 shares, valued at $279,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 2,558 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 71,861 shares, and cut its stake in Price T Rowe Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW).

Since June 10, 2019, it had 8 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $4.62 million activity. 37,460 shares were bought by Hollub Vicki A., worth $1.80M on Monday, June 10. Backus Marcia E. also bought $480,900 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) on Monday, June 10. On Wednesday, June 12 the insider POLADIAN AVEDICK BARUYR bought $243,850. Another trade for 9,100 shares valued at $437,790 was bought by Batchelder Eugene L.. Brown Oscar K also bought $724,200 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) on Monday, June 10. 4,100 Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) shares with value of $203,401 were bought by BURGHER CEDRIC W..

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $33,110 activity. $7,626 worth of Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) was sold by Smith Edward F on Tuesday, January 29.

Granite Point Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.03B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Egain Corp (NASDAQ:EGAN) by 45,000 shares to 102,800 shares, valued at $1.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares China Large (FXI) by 1.87 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.00 million shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

Analysts await Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $-0.23 earnings per share, up 4.17% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.24 per share. After $-0.24 actual earnings per share reported by Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.17% EPS growth.

