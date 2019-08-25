Mariner Wealth Advisors Upped Zoetis (ZTS) Position; DFDS A /S COPENHAGEN ORDINARY SHARES DE (DFDDF) Sellers Increased By 27.69% Their Shorts

Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc increased Zoetis Inc (ZTS) stake by 99.23% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc acquired 16,830 shares as Zoetis Inc (ZTS)’s stock rose 12.87%. The Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc holds 33,791 shares with $3.40M value, up from 16,961 last quarter. Zoetis Inc now has $58.77 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.82% or $3.57 during the last trading session, reaching $123.07. About 2.23M shares traded or 9.88% up from the average. Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) has risen 35.98% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.98% the S&P500. Some Historical ZTS News: 16/05/2018 – Zoetis to buy Abaxis for $1.9 bln in cash; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS TO BUY ABAXIS, A LEADING GLOBAL PROVIDER OF VETERINARY; 16/05/2018 – Moody’s Says Zoetis’ Acquisition Of Abaxis Is Credit Negative; 02/05/2018 – Zoetis 1Q Adj EPS 75c; 01/05/2018 – Forbes Names Zoetis One of America’s Best Employers for Third Year in a Row; 25/04/2018 – ZOETIS INC ZTS.N : CRAIG-HALLUM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $94 FROM $89; 16/05/2018 – ABAXIS – DEAL AGREEMENT ALSO PROVIDES THAT TERMINATION FEE OF $120 MLN MAY BE PAYABLE BY ZOETIS TO THE COMPANY UNDER OTHER SPECIFIED CIRCUMSTANCES; 15/05/2018 – Anatara Announces Exclusive Global License Agreement with Zoetis; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS SEES DEAL ADDING TO EARNINGS IN 2019; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS TO BUY ABAXIS BUY PRICE OF US $83/SHR IN CASH

DFDS A /S COPENHAGEN ORDINARY SHARES DE (OTCMKTS:DFDDF) had an increase of 27.69% in short interest. DFDDF’s SI was 61,800 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 27.69% from 48,400 shares previously. With 600 avg volume, 103 days are for DFDS A /S COPENHAGEN ORDINARY SHARES DE (OTCMKTS:DFDDF)’s short sellers to cover DFDDF’s short positions. It closed at $35.6 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 25, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc decreased United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) stake by 154,682 shares to 138,050 valued at $17.79 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Park Hotels Resorts Inc stake by 18,805 shares and now owns 7,194 shares. Ishares Tr (HYG) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold ZTS shares while 257 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 274 raised stakes. 414.06 million shares or 2.73% less from 425.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Redwood Lc has 108,038 shares. Dorsey Wright And Assoc reported 0.1% in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Moreover, South Texas Money Mngmt Ltd has 0.09% invested in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Carlson Capital LP holds 0.11% or 62,177 shares. Franklin Res Incorporated holds 0% or 18,909 shares. Financial Bank Of America Corporation De holds 0.14% in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) or 8.79 million shares. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd, Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 168,794 shares. Security Trust reported 1,750 shares. Axiom Intll Invsts Ltd Liability Corp De holds 0.89% in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) or 289,245 shares. 713,234 were reported by State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D. Private Tru Na holds 0.31% or 14,963 shares in its portfolio. Mraz Amerine & Associate holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) for 2,500 shares. Evercore Wealth Ltd Liability Company reported 11,326 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd owns 71,688 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt Inc stated it has 0.59% of its portfolio in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS).

Among 8 analysts covering Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Zoetis has $132 highest and $100 lowest target. $118.63’s average target is -3.61% below currents $123.07 stock price. Zoetis had 12 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Monday, July 22. The stock of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, July 1 by Bank of America. As per Thursday, May 9, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, April 2 by Credit Suisse. SunTrust maintained Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) rating on Tuesday, August 13. SunTrust has “Hold” rating and $13000 target. On Wednesday, March 20 the stock rating was initiated by UBS with “Hold”. The company was initiated on Tuesday, March 19 by SunTrust. The stock has “Buy” rating by Craig Hallum on Tuesday, June 25.

More notable recent Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should We Be Delighted With Zoetis Inc.’s (NYSE:ZTS) ROE Of 57%? – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Zoetis Inc. Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Zoetis Inc. – The Value And Price Relationship Appears Unhealthy – Seeking Alpha” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Zoetis Completes Acquisition of Platinum Performance, a Leading Nutrition-Focused Animal Health Business – Business Wire” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “3 Healthcare Stocks at All-Time Highs: Are They Buys? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 14, 2019.