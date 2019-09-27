Mariner Wealth Advisors Trimmed Travelers Companies (TRV) Stake By $4.20 Million; Edgemoor Investment Advisors Upped By $538,488 Its Enbridge (ENB) Position

Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc decreased Travelers Companies Inc (TRV) stake by 29.78% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc sold 28,199 shares as Travelers Companies Inc (TRV)’s stock rose 2.47%. The Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc holds 66,480 shares with $9.94M value, down from 94,679 last quarter. Travelers Companies Inc now has $38.41B valuation. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $147.51. About 541,542 shares traded. The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) has risen 11.84% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.84% the S&P500. Some Historical TRV News: 22/05/2018 – Cintas App Helps Memorial Day Travelers Avoid ‘Spotty Potties’; 02/05/2018 – Club Med’s New SUNsational Sale Provides Travelers With Discounted Rates, Air Credit, Room Upgrades, And Kids Under Four Stay F; 13/03/2018 – OLD MUTUAL PLC OML.L – CLAIM IN RELATION TO PRE-EXISTING PLC HEAD OFFICE LEGACY ITEMS RELATING TO PREVIOUSLY DISPOSED OF US ASSETS; 14/05/2018 – Travelers Announces 2018 Personal Insurance Agent of the Year Award Winners; 04/04/2018 – Insight Vacations Celebrates 40 Years of Innovative Travel and Immersive Experiences with Anniversary Gift to Travelers; 14/03/2018 – Miami Beach Welcomes Travelers and Their Pets with Pet-Friendly Hotels and Perks; 22/05/2018 – Cintas App Helps Memorial Day Travelers Avoid `Spotty Potties’; 22/05/2018 – World’s Most Spectacular Landmarks Recognized With TripAdvisor Travelers’ Choice Awards; 04/04/2018 – Insight Vacations Celebrates 40 Years of Innovative Travel and lmmersive Experiences with Anniversary Gift to Travelers; 30/05/2018 – Travelers may immediately think of the loss of precious legroom over the years but Delta is cutting an inch off of somewhere else: flight attendants’ shoes

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc increased Enbridge Inc (ENB) stake by 4.04% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc acquired 14,958 shares as Enbridge Inc (ENB)’s stock declined 9.34%. The Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc holds 385,626 shares with $13.91 million value, up from 370,668 last quarter. Enbridge Inc now has $72.60 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $35.9. About 2.61 million shares traded. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has declined 5.44% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 03/05/2018 – Enterprise, Enbridge, Western Gas Partners and DCP Midstream Conduct Open Season for Texas Express Expansion; 09/05/2018 – Enbridge hits debt target with $2.5 bln pipeline, renewables sale; 05/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Enbridge Inc.’s Series 2018-B Sub Notes ‘BBB-‘; 24/04/2018 – Enbridge Income Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/03/2018 – Enbridge Inc. does not expect a material consolidated financial impact as a result of FERC Revised Policy Statements; 10/05/2018 – Enbridge 1Q Adj EPS C$0.82; 17/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE: NO SERIES 1 SHRS WILL BE CONVERTED INTO SERIES 2 SHRS; 17/05/2018 – Enbridge Announces Conversion Results for Series 1 Preferred Shrs; 24/04/2018 – ENBRIDGE WILL KEEP SEEKING APPROVAL FOR PREFERRED LINE 3 ROUTE; 07/03/2018 – Enbridge Announces Expiration and Results of Offer by Spectra Energy Cap to Purchase Notes Due in 2032 and 2038

Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc increased Ishares Tr (IJH) stake by 20,866 shares to 161,729 valued at $31.42 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Ishares Tr (IJR) stake by 184,330 shares and now owns 725,742 shares. Lindsay Corp (NYSE:LNN) was raised too.

More notable recent The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did The Travelers Companies, Inc.’s (NYSE:TRV) Recent Earnings Growth Beat The Trend? – Yahoo Finance” on September 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Looks Like A Good Stock, And It’s Going Ex-Dividend Soon – Yahoo Finance” published on September 04, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Travelers Schedules Conference Call to Review Third Quarter 2019 Results – Business Wire” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Travelers Introduces Catastrophe Map Viewer to Expedite Claim Process After Disasters – Business Wire” published on September 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Travelers Uses 3-D Technology from HOVER to Help Make Property Damage Inspections Quicker and Safer – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 16, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Travelers Companies has $160 highest and $11900 lowest target. $144.25’s average target is -2.21% below currents $147.51 stock price. Travelers Companies had 12 analyst reports since April 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, August 15, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. UBS maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Tuesday, April 9 report. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, April 1 by Barclays Capital.

Analysts await The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.37 earnings per share, down 6.69% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.54 per share. TRV’s profit will be $617.12 million for 15.56 P/E if the $2.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.02 actual earnings per share reported by The Travelers Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.33% EPS growth.

More notable recent Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Is Enbridge a Buy? – Motley Fool” on September 23, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Enbridge Is Securing Its Growth for the Next Decade – The Motley Fool” published on September 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Oil shippers vent over Enbridge’s proposed Mainline overhaul – Seeking Alpha” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Enbridge, NextDecade plan development of Rio Bravo pipeline – Seeking Alpha” published on September 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Enbridge gets permit for Line 5 pipeline underwater supports – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 25, 2019.