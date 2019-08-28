Mariner Wealth Advisors Trimmed Smith & Nephew Plc (SNN) Holding; Universal Health Services (UHS) Sentiment Is 0.92

Universal Health Services Inc (UHS) investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.05, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. The ratio worsened, as 158 funds increased and opened new stock positions, while 171 decreased and sold their stock positions in Universal Health Services Inc. The funds in our database now own: 75.02 million shares, down from 82.39 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Universal Health Services Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 27 Reduced: 144 Increased: 104 New Position: 54.

The stock increased 0.63% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $141.56. About 208,464 shares traded. Universal Health Services, Inc. (UHS) has risen 20.73% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.73% the S&P500. Some Historical UHS News: 08/04/2018 – ProGrade Digital Announces SDXC UHS-II V90 Memory Cards; 25/04/2018 – UNIVERSAL HEALTH 1Q NET REV. $2.69B, EST. $2.75B; 25/04/2018 – Universal Health 1Q Rev $2.69B; 09/03/2018 – Thai Endoscopy Devices Market 2018-2018: Focus on Access to Care and the Expansion of Universal Health Coverage will Drive Market Growth – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 08/05/2018 – Universal Health at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 08/04/2018 – ProGrade Digital Announces SDXC UHS-Il V90 Memory Cards; 02/05/2018 – Universal Health at Bank of America Conference May 17; 22/05/2018 – Universal Health Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 18/04/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From Universal Health International Group Holding Ltd; 01/05/2018 – Tonic Health Selected by Universal Health Services’ Independence Physician Management to Streamline Patient Intake and Payments

Westport Asset Management Inc holds 9.29% of its portfolio in Universal Health Services, Inc. for 99,338 shares. Glenview Capital Management Llc owns 2.06 million shares or 2.46% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Sivik Global Healthcare Llc has 2.22% invested in the company for 45,000 shares. The North Carolina-based Wedge Capital Management L L P Nc has invested 2.2% in the stock. Private Capital Management Llc, a Florida-based fund reported 97,793 shares.

Analysts await Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.31 earnings per share, up 3.59% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.23 per share. UHS’s profit will be $204.40 million for 15.32 P/E if the $2.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.76 actual earnings per share reported by Universal Health Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.30% negative EPS growth.

Universal Health Services, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health facilities, and ambulatory centers. The company has market cap of $12.53 billion. The companyÂ’s hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services. It has a 16.19 P/E ratio. As of February 28, 2017, it owned and/or operated 26 inpatient acute care hospitals, 4 free-standing emergency departments, 1 surgical hospital, and 319 inpatient and 33 outpatient behavioral health care facilities located in 37 states, Washington, D.C.; the United Kingdom; Puerto Rico; and the U.S.

