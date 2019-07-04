Mariner Wealth Advisors Trimmed Cvs Health (CVS) Position; Waratah Capital Advisors LTD Trimmed Its Diamondback Energy (FANG) Position

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd decreased Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG) stake by 26.88% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd sold 45,616 shares as Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG)’s stock rose 7.96%. The Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd holds 124,076 shares with $12.60M value, down from 169,692 last quarter. Diamondback Energy Inc now has $17.32B valuation. The stock increased 0.99% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $105.2. About 574,846 shares traded. Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) has declined 12.22% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.65% the S&P500.

Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc decreased Cvs Health Corp (CVS) stake by 10.98% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc sold 51,248 shares as Cvs Health Corp (CVS)’s stock declined 22.13%. The Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc holds 415,396 shares with $22.40 million value, down from 466,644 last quarter. Cvs Health Corp now has $71.71 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $55.2. About 3.67M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 21.00% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 02/05/2018 – CVS Health 1Q Retail/LTC Revenue Rose 5.6% to $20.4B; 16/03/2018 – CVS to offer GSK’s new shingles vaccine at stores nationwide; 21/03/2018 – CVS Health Launches Two Initiatives in New Hampshire to Combat Opioid Abuse; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Health Care Adds Edwards Life, Exits CVS; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades CVS Health to ‘BBB’ From ‘BBB+’; 16/04/2018 – CVS Health Teams Up with Job Corps to Enhance Workforce Development Opportunities for Aspiring Pharmacy Technicians; 16/03/2018 – CVS Pharmacy Now Offering New Shingles Vaccine at Locations Nationwide; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Magellan Adds 2U, Exits CVS, Cuts Walmart; 16/04/2018 – WALGREENS, CVS ALSO CLIMB ON REPORT AMZN SHELVING DRUG PLAN; 19/04/2018 – CVS Keeps It Real and Unveils Biggest Beauty Campaign Ever

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd increased Colliers Intl Group Inc Sub Vtg Shs stake by 13,083 shares to 410,734 valued at $27.44 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Darden Restaurants Inc (NYSE:DRI) stake by 157,529 shares and now owns 189,690 shares. Cushman Wakefield Plc was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its down 1.21, from 2.48 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 44 investors sold FANG shares while 146 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 169 raised stakes. 156.78 million shares or 2.80% less from 161.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. British Columbia Inv Mgmt has 27,174 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Morgan Dempsey Mngmt Llc owns 408 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Asset Management reported 8,569 shares. Mirae Asset Global Invests stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Kansas-based First Retail Bank Of Hutchinson has invested 0.12% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Jcic Asset Mngmt Incorporated reported 0% stake. Daiwa Secs Grp Inc, a Japan-based fund reported 6,146 shares. Fmr Ltd Llc owns 0.06% invested in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) for 4.71 million shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund holds 16,176 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Counselors Of Maryland Ltd invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Jefferies Grp Limited Co has invested 0% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Triangle Wealth Mngmt has 0.44% invested in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) for 8,325 shares. Jennison Associate Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 160,178 shares. Checchi Capital Advisers Lc has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Utah Retirement, a Utah-based fund reported 29,601 shares.

Since March 8, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $505,352 activity. $505,352 worth of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) was bought by Hollis Michael L. on Friday, March 8.

Among 8 analysts covering Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Diamondback Energy had 20 analyst reports since January 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, February 21 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. The stock of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) earned “Buy” rating by J.P. Morgan on Monday, March 11. The company was maintained on Wednesday, February 20 by Williams Capital Group. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, March 11 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, June 20 by Northland Capital. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Thursday, March 21. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight” on Monday, April 22. The firm has “Buy” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Monday, June 24. The stock of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, March 11 by JP Morgan.

Analysts await Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $1.99 EPS, up 25.16% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.59 per share. FANG’s profit will be $327.69M for 13.22 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.39 actual EPS reported by Diamondback Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 43.17% EPS growth.

Among 17 analysts covering CVS Health (NYSE:CVS), 15 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. CVS Health had 33 analyst reports since January 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Monday, February 25 by Argus Research. Credit Suisse maintained CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) rating on Monday, March 11. Credit Suisse has “Buy” rating and $73 target. The company was maintained on Wednesday, February 27 by Mizuho. Cowen & Co maintained CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) rating on Friday, March 15. Cowen & Co has “Buy” rating and $69 target. As per Thursday, February 21, the company rating was maintained by Loop Capital Markets. UBS maintained it with “Buy” rating and $74 target in Thursday, February 21 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, February 21 by SunTrust. The stock of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) earned “Hold” rating by Wells Fargo on Wednesday, February 20. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Buy” on Monday, March 4. The company was maintained on Thursday, May 2 by UBS.

Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc increased Sonoco Prods Co (NYSE:SON) stake by 8,837 shares to 23,310 valued at $1.43 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) stake by 541,766 shares and now owns 2.05M shares. Royal Dutch Shell Plc was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vision Mgmt Inc stated it has 0.9% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Parkside Financial Bank And Tru has 573 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Triangle Wealth accumulated 25,823 shares. Roundview Limited Liability Com has 14,432 shares. Beese Fulmer Investment Mngmt has invested 0.9% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Franklin Resources accumulated 13.04M shares. Lincoln has 13,581 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Evergreen reported 4,101 shares. Olstein Lp stated it has 1.57% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Bb&T Corporation holds 278,525 shares. Stevens Cap Management Limited Partnership reported 212,461 shares. Salem Cap Management Inc has invested 0.21% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Gargoyle Inv Advisor Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 0.88% or 17,046 shares. 7,996 are owned by Orrstown Finance Svcs. Kepos Cap Ltd Partnership invested in 75,000 shares.

Since January 8, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $20.54 million activity. 2,000 CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) shares with value of $105,600 were bought by LUDWIG EDWARD J. AGUIRRE FERNANDO bought 3,410 shares worth $198,769. DORMAN DAVID W bought $506,016 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) on Friday, March 8. $11.49 million worth of stock was sold by MERLO LARRY J on Tuesday, January 8. Shares for $531,800 were bought by BROWN C DAVID II.

Analysts await CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $1.69 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.69 per share. CVS’s profit will be $2.20B for 8.17 P/E if the $1.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.62 actual earnings per share reported by CVS Health Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.32% EPS growth.