Mariner Wealth Advisors Stake in Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) Has Lifted by $745,166; As Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Share Price Declined, Holowesko Partners LTD Increased Position

Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc increased its stake in Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) by 12.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc bought 1,627 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.65% . The institutional investor held 14,261 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.54M, up from 12,634 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Sherwin Williams Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.23% or $11.74 during the last trading session, reaching $539.14. About 140,761 shares traded. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has risen 16.53% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.53% the S&P500. Some Historical SHW News: 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN SEES 2018 EPS EX-VALSPAR COSTS RISING 24% AT MIDPOINT; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS 1Q ADJ EPS $2.89; 19/03/2018 – Sherwin-Williams CDS Widens 4 Bps, Most in 5 Months; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN SEES HIGHER SALES, VOLUMES FROM LOWES DEAL IN ’18; 16/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Co expected to post earnings of $3.16 a share – Earnings Preview; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Expects Incremental Sales From the Valspar Acquisition to Be Approximately $600 M for April and May in 2nd Quarter; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Sees 2018 Effective Tax Rate in the Low-To-Mid 20% Range; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO SHW.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $19.12 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/05/2018 – North American Architectural Coatings Market Forecasts 2018-2023 – Key Players Sherwin Williams, PPG Industries, and Masco are Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 20/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers

Holowesko Partners Ltd increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 4.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Holowesko Partners Ltd bought 138,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The hedge fund held 2.91M shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $115.58M, up from 2.77 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Holowesko Partners Ltd who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.19% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $36.13. About 3.27 million shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500.

More notable recent Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Schlumberger CEO flags Q3 writedown – Seeking Alpha” on September 04, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Oilfield Services Stocks Slumped in August – Motley Fool” published on September 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s Why Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Has A Meaningful Debt Burden – Yahoo Finance” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Jim Cramer Weighs In On Heico, Schlumberger And More – Yahoo Finance” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Morgan Stanley Upgrades Schlumberger On Valuation, Improved Outlook – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.34, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 84 investors sold SLB shares while 449 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 341 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 0.22% more from 1.01 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Maryland-based Proshare Advsr has invested 0.05% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Acg Wealth reported 5,539 shares. Fincl Management Professionals accumulated 0.09% or 6,004 shares. Amg National Bank & Trust owns 130,767 shares. Boston Private Wealth Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.07% or 51,679 shares. White Pine Capital Ltd Liability, Minnesota-based fund reported 5,293 shares. Montgomery Investment Mgmt reported 16,666 shares or 0.29% of all its holdings. Guyasuta Invest Advsrs holds 6,280 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. 107 are held by Winch Advisory Services Ltd Liability Com. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc holds 116,577 shares. Hartford Mngmt Company invested in 0.21% or 188,665 shares. Tributary Cap Mngmt Ltd, a Colorado-based fund reported 8,675 shares. Schaper Benz & Wise Counsel Inc Wi holds 0.03% or 6,501 shares in its portfolio. Axa holds 244,936 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 2.34 million shares.

Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.11 billion and $8.38 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Dow Jones Indl Avrg Etf (DIA) by 4,628 shares to 41,610 shares, valued at $11.06M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IJT) by 9,497 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 106,549 shares, and cut its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Since May 22, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $216,035 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.05, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 33 investors sold SHW shares while 249 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 218 raised stakes. 67.50 million shares or 0.24% less from 67.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Verition Fund Mgmt Ltd Liability Com has 0.03% invested in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). 753 were reported by Peapack Gladstone Financial. Alpha Cubed Investments Ltd has 0.41% invested in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Qs Invsts Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 2,080 shares. Private Tru Com Na invested 0.86% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Moreover, Retirement Sys Of Alabama has 0.21% invested in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Motley Fool Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Goldman Sachs Group Inc owns 0.13% invested in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) for 967,161 shares. Moreover, Ibm Retirement Fund has 0.13% invested in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Fred Alger Mngmt, a New York-based fund reported 480,553 shares. Pnc Fincl Services stated it has 0.02% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Barclays Public Ltd Liability holds 246,689 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Meritage Gp Lp invested in 6.99% or 872,065 shares. Oppenheimer And reported 6,114 shares. Art Advsr Ltd has invested 0.19% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW).