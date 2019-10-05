Mariner Wealth Advisors Raised Its The Charles Schwab Corporati (SCHW) Holding; Universal Insurance Holdings Has 0.78 Sentiment

Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc increased The Charles Schwab Corporati (SCHW) stake by 38.29% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc acquired 281,673 shares as The Charles Schwab Corporati (SCHW)’s stock declined 5.14%. The Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc holds 1.02M shares with $40.88M value, up from 735,576 last quarter. The Charles Schwab Corporati now has $48.50B valuation. The stock increased 1.62% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $35.67. About 14.14M shares traded or 45.05% up from the average. The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) has declined 15.78% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical SCHW News: 04/04/2018 – Markets Remaining Calm in ‘Trade Battle,’ Says Schwab’s Aguilar (Video); 14/03/2018 – SCHWAB FEB. NET NEW ASSETS $21.3B :SCHW US; 16/04/2018 – Charles Schwab 1Q Net New Assets Negative $18.8B; 16/04/2018 – Charles Schwab 1Q Net New Assets $65.6B Excluding Planned Mutual Fund Clearing Outflows; 14/03/2018 – CHARLES SCHWAB CORP – CORE NET NEW ASSETS BROUGHT TO COMPANY BY NEW AND EXISTING CLIENTS IN FEBRUARY 2018 TOTALED $21.3 BLN; 14/05/2018 – CHARLES SCHWAB CORP – CORE NET NEW ASSETS BROUGHT TO COMPANY BY NEW AND EXISTING CLIENTS IN APRIL 2018 TOTALED $9.9 BLN; 06/04/2018 – The Standard Hires Michael Cohen as National Accounts Relationship Manager; 15/05/2018 – Most Americans Don’t Have a Financial Plan, and Many Think Their Wealth Doesn’t Deserve One; 07/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS CHARLES SCHWAB AT ‘A’/’F1’; OUTLOOK ST; 16/04/2018 – Charles Schwab 1Q Rev $2.4B

Universal Insurance Holdings Inc (UVE) investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.08, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. The ratio fall, as 72 active investment managers increased and started new positions, while 92 sold and decreased their holdings in Universal Insurance Holdings Inc. The active investment managers in our database reported: 24.22 million shares, down from 25.10 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Universal Insurance Holdings Inc in top ten positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 34 Reduced: 58 Increased: 45 New Position: 27.

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company has market cap of $994.07 million. The firm primarily underwrites homeownersÂ’ insurance products; and offers reinsurance intermediary services. It has a 9.51 P/E ratio. It offers its products through a network of independent agents.

Stadium Capital Management Llc holds 3.77% of its portfolio in Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. for 292,469 shares. Matarin Capital Management Llc owns 197,336 shares or 0.39% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Frontier Investment Mgmt Co has 0.25% invested in the company for 133,200 shares. The Virginia-based Burney Co has invested 0.23% in the stock. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc, a Georgia-based fund reported 48,155 shares.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 sales for $940,223 activity.

More notable recent Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Brief Commentary On Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc.’s (NYSE:UVE) Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” on September 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Dividend Hunters Love Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) – Yahoo Finance” published on August 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What You Must Know About Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc.’s (NYSE:UVE) Beta Value – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019. More interesting news about Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Is Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc.’s (NYSE:UVE) Share Price Doing? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) Delivered A Better ROE Than Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 31, 2019.

The stock increased 1.04% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $29.08. About 112,269 shares traded. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (UVE) has declined 43.89% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.89% the S&P500. Some Historical UVE News: 11/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within UNIVERSAL INSURANCE HOLDINGS INC, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial; 03/04/2018 UNIVERSAL INSURANCE HOLDER SEAN DOWNES REPORTS 5.1% STAKE; 04/04/2018 – Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. Subsidiary UPCIC Writes First Homeowners Insurance Policy and Launches Universal Direct in N; 30/05/2018 – Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. Insurance Subsidiaries Complete 2018-2019 Reinsurance Programs; 22/04/2018 – DJ Universal Insurance Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UVE); 29/05/2018 – Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. Announces Increased Quarterly Dividend Of $0.16 Per Share; 24/04/2018 – UNIVERSAL INSURANCE HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $191.5 MLN VS $174.9 MLN; 04/04/2018 – Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. Subsidiary UPCIC Writes First Homeowners Insurance Policy and Launches Universal Direct in New Hampshire; 12/04/2018 – Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 Per Share; 29/05/2018 – Universal Insurance Raises Dividend to 16c Vs. 14c

Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc decreased Ishares Tr (CSJ) stake by 40,025 shares to 244,638 valued at $13.07M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Pimco Etf Tr (HYS) stake by 4,033 shares and now owns 4,485 shares. Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHV) was reduced too.

Among 12 analysts covering Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW), 6 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Charles Schwab has $5200 highest and $3300 lowest target. $42.29’s average target is 18.56% above currents $35.67 stock price. Charles Schwab had 20 analyst reports since April 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Deutsche Bank maintained The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) on Wednesday, August 21 with “Hold” rating. Barclays Capital downgraded it to “Underweight” rating and $3400 target in Wednesday, October 2 report. UBS maintained The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) rating on Monday, June 24. UBS has “Sell” rating and $37 target. The stock has “Buy” rating by J.P. Morgan on Friday, June 21. On Tuesday, October 1 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform”. Wood downgraded The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) on Friday, July 12 to “Market Perform” rating. The firm has “Sell” rating given on Wednesday, October 2 by UBS. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, July 9 by Citigroup. On Tuesday, June 18 the stock rating was downgraded by Deutsche Bank to “Hold”. Wells Fargo downgraded it to “Market Perform” rating and $3800 target in Thursday, October 3 report.

More notable recent The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “What Schwab’s $0 Trades Mean for the Market – The Motley Fool” on October 02, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Share Prices of Online Brokers Schwab, E*Trade, and Ameritrade Just Collapsed – Motley Fool” published on October 01, 2019, Fool.com published: “What Happened in the Stock Market Today – The Motley Fool” on October 01, 2019. More interesting news about The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Eyes On Wendy’s, Domino’s And Discount Brokers – Seeking Alpha” published on October 05, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Stock Market News: Schwab Offers $0 Commissions; GoPro Shows New Cameras – Motley Fool” with publication date: October 01, 2019.