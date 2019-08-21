Mariner Wealth Advisors Raised Its Stake in United Parcel Service (UPS) by $6.63 Million; Fine Capital Partners LP Continues to Hold Stake in Motorcar Pts Amer (MPAA)

Fine Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Motorcar Pts Amer Inc (MPAA) by 51.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fine Capital Partners Lp bought 481,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.46% . The hedge fund held 1.41M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.62M, up from 929,015 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fine Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Motorcar Pts Amer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $286.95M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.49% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $15.19. About 111,425 shares traded. Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) has declined 16.84% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.84% the S&P500.

Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 41.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc bought 81,897 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 277,271 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.66M, up from 195,374 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $98.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.50% or $1.75 during the last trading session, reaching $115.04. About 2.52M shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 21/03/2018 – UPS – INVESTMENT IN CANADA IS INCLUDED IN CO’S PREVIOUSLY STATED CAPITAL EXPENDITURES FOR 2018; 25/05/2018 – Kevin Warren Named UPS Chief Marketing Officer; 20/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Salida Area Pub Facs Fincg Agy, CA 2011 Rtg To ‘AA-‘; 04/04/2018 – UPS SAYS MOST INTERNATIONAL SHIPMENTS NOT AFFECTED BY TARIFFS; 26/04/2018 – UPS: DOESN’T SEE CONTINUING TO FUND PENSION AT RECENT PACE; 07/05/2018 – CR Magazine Names UPS A “Best Corporate Citizen” Ninth Year In Row; 10/05/2018 – UPS – UPS SHAREOWNERS DID NOT APPROVE PROPOSALS TO PREPARE AN ANNUAL REPORT ON LOBBYING ACTIVITIES; 16/03/2018 – DHL expands US delivery service in swipe at FedEx, UPS; 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service 1Q Domestic Package Rev $10.23B; 10/05/2018 – Templeton Asset Management Adds UPS, Exits Rockwell Collins: 13F

More notable recent Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Motorcar Parts of America to Present at 19th Annual Oppenheimer Consumer Conference – GlobeNewswire” on June 18, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Motorcar Parts of America Reports Fiscal 2020 First Quarter Results – GlobeNewswire” published on August 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why CalAmp, Sarepta Therapeutics, and Motorcar Parts of America Jumped Today – Yahoo Finance” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Motorcar Parts America Is Heavily Exposed To New Tariffs – Seeking Alpha” published on June 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “SRPT, RAD, HCM, and GTT among midday movers – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 10 investors sold MPAA shares while 29 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 20.96 million shares or 4.34% more from 20.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. River Road Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.36% of its portfolio in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) for 862,285 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund owns 0% invested in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) for 7,326 shares. 665,942 are owned by Rutabaga Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation Ma. Invesco invested in 0.01% or 900,134 shares. 653,637 were accumulated by Pzena Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation. United Services Automobile Association has invested 0% in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA). Pnc Fincl Service Grp reported 628 shares stake. Ameriprise Financial Inc holds 772,071 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And Com invested 0% of its portfolio in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA). Ubs Asset Americas Inc stated it has 0% in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA). 30,170 were reported by Prudential. Charles Schwab Mgmt Inc, California-based fund reported 106,101 shares. Sei Invests Commerce accumulated 0% or 15,990 shares. Earnest Ptnrs Ltd Liability Com holds 0% or 1,700 shares in its portfolio. Ls Invest Advsr Limited Liability Corp holds 0% or 523 shares in its portfolio.

Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.11B and $7.02 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IGF) by 130,365 shares to 281,329 shares, valued at $12.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 19,335 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,297 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Index Shs Fds (RWO).