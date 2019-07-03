Mariner Wealth Advisors Raised Its Position in Exelon (EXC) by $642,650 as Stock Value Rose; Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (RS) Holder Poplar Forest Capital Lowered Its Holding by $3.82 Million as Share Value Rose

Poplar Forest Capital Llc decreased its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (RS) by 5.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Poplar Forest Capital Llc sold 42,422 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.13% with the market. The institutional investor held 747,639 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $67.48M, down from 790,061 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Poplar Forest Capital Llc who had been investing in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $94.39. About 206,005 shares traded. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) has declined 2.72% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.15% the S&P500. Some Historical RS News: 26/04/2018 – RELIANCE STEEL & ALUMINUM CO – “METAL PRICING ENVIRONMENT REMAINED VERY STRONG THROUGHOUT QUARTER”; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Reliance Steel May Face Pressure, Iron and Steel Down; 27/04/2018 – RELIANCE STEEL & ALUMINUM CO RS.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $100 FROM $98; 19/04/2018 – DJ Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RS); 26/04/2018 – Reliance Steel Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Reliance Steel May Benefit, Iron and Steel Up in April; 16/03/2018 – Reliance Steel May Face Pressure, Industry Slowest in 16 Months; 26/04/2018 – RELIANCE STEEL & ALUMINUM – MAINTAINS POSITIVE OUTLOOK FOR AEROSPACE AS BUILD RATES AND BACKLOG FOR ORDERS OF COMMERCIAL PLANES CONTINUES TO IMPROVE; 26/04/2018 – Reliance Steel 1Q EPS $2.30; 26/04/2018 – RELIANCE STEEL & ALUMINUM CO – NON-RESIDENTIAL CONSTRUCTION DEMAND, INCLUDING INFRASTRUCTURE, CONTINUES TO STEADILY IMPROVE

Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc increased its stake in Exelon Corp (EXC) by 7.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc bought 12,853 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 188,909 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.47 million, up from 176,056 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Exelon Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $49.03. About 3.50M shares traded. Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) has risen 20.90% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.47% the S&P500. Some Historical EXC News: 29/03/2018 – EXELON GENERATION ALSO REACHES PACT WITH ENGIE TO BUY TERMINAL; 15/05/2018 – Lockheed Martin Selected to Provide GridStar™ Energy Storage for New ComEd Microgrid Project in Chicago; 24/05/2018 – Exelon at Group Dinner Hosted By Loop Capital Markets Today; 24/05/2018 – Higher PJM auction prices won’t save some U.S. nuclear plants; 15/05/2018 – Exelon Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – EXELON 1Q ADJ EPS 96C, EST. 93C; 02/05/2018 – Exelon Sees 2Q EPS 55c-EPS 65c; 29/03/2018 – Exelon Files to Retire Mystic Generating Station in 2022; 08/05/2018 – Exelon: Joseph Dominguez Promoted to CEO of ComEd; 10/04/2018 – N.J. legislature to vote on nuclear subsidy bill on Thursday

More notable recent Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. Announces Appointment of Jeffrey Durham as Senior Vice President, Operations – GlobeNewswire” on January 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “U.S. Steel downgraded to Hold from Buy at Jefferies on guidance risk – Seeking Alpha” published on January 22, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Bank Of America Double Downgrades Nucor Ahead Of ‘Steelmageddon’ – Benzinga” on May 31, 2019. More interesting news about Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Reliance Steel & Aluminum (RS) Q3 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on October 25, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind United Natural Foods, Reliance Steel & Aluminum, TELUS, and Acme United â€” New Horizons, Emerging Trends, and Upcoming Developments – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.56 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 27 investors sold RS shares while 118 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 53.45 million shares or 4.77% less from 56.12 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc holds 0% or 1,286 shares. Moreover, Barclays Public Limited has 0% invested in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS). Point72 Asset Management LP holds 0% of its portfolio in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) for 1,900 shares. Burney has invested 0.39% in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS). Deroy Devereaux Private Inv Counsel accumulated 228,481 shares. Alps Advisors reported 0% stake. Stone Ridge Asset Ltd Liability Company owns 0.11% invested in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) for 20,683 shares. Profund Advsr Lc accumulated 7,165 shares or 0.03% of the stock. 4,613 were accumulated by Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Limited Liability Company. New York State Common Retirement Fund owns 277,360 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board has 14,474 shares. Bowling Mgmt Limited Co invested in 4,007 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS). Gsa Partners Ltd Liability Partnership holds 2,378 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Zebra Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Co accumulated 6,324 shares.

Analysts await Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $2.64 earnings per share, down 14.84% or $0.46 from last year’s $3.1 per share. RS’s profit will be $177.49 million for 8.94 P/E if the $2.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.80 actual earnings per share reported by Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.71% negative EPS growth.

Poplar Forest Capital Llc, which manages about $919.26M and $1.48B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dxc Technology Co by 554,818 shares to 908,310 shares, valued at $58.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 1.36 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.39M shares, and has risen its stake in Antero Res Corp (NYSE:AR).

More notable recent Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Dearborn Homes Community Set to Go Solar – Business Wire” on June 05, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Wells Fargo Turns Bullish On Exelon, Cites Legislative Tailwinds For Nuclear Energy – Benzinga” published on April 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Four Holland America Line Ships Set to Explore the Contrasting Landscapes of South America and Antarctica in 2019-20 – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did You Miss Exelon’s (NYSE:EXC) 45% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 21, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Exelon declares $0.3625 dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 05, 2019.

Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.11B and $7.02 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Inc (IEMG) by 21,712 shares to 188,038 shares, valued at $9.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO) by 31,062 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 297,368 shares, and cut its stake in Wisdomtree Tr (DFJ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold EXC shares while 252 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 237 raised stakes. 742.04 million shares or 2.35% less from 759.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Allstate Corp holds 0.12% or 92,373 shares in its portfolio. 7,806 were reported by Cornerstone Prtn Limited Liability. Narwhal Capital reported 67,860 shares. West Chester Capital Advsr Inc has invested 1.58% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Ccm Investment Advisers Limited has 13,225 shares. Sequoia Advsrs reported 5,011 shares. Ifrah Financial reported 0.42% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Mai Capital reported 0.12% stake. Moreover, Lifeplan Finance Group has 0.01% invested in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Clifford Swan Invest Counsel Lc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Indiana-based Indiana Tru Invest Mngmt has invested 0.25% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Middleton Ma reported 0.55% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Trust Department Mb Fin Bank & Trust N A has invested 0% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Quantbot Techs LP accumulated 33,352 shares. Nordea Mgmt Ab holds 2.77 million shares.