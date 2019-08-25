Mariner Wealth Advisors Raised Exelon (EXC) Position by $642,650; As Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Stock Rose, Shaker Investments Has Boosted Stake by $318,420

Shaker Investments Llc increased its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA) by 14.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shaker Investments Llc bought 915 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.27% . The institutional investor held 7,435 shares of the 2007 company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.59 million, up from 6,520 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shaker Investments Llc who had been investing in Ulta Beauty Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.81% or $12.77 during the last trading session, reaching $322.1. About 1.10 million shares traded or 46.68% up from the average. Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) has risen 43.41% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ULTA News: 08/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Ulta; 15/05/2018 – Owl Creek Adds Ulta Beauty, Exits Alliance Data: 13F; 05/03/2018 Popular K-beauty Brand, Mamonde Arrives in U.S. Exclusively at Ulta Stores; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Beauty 4Q Net $208.2M; 18/05/2018 – Watch out, Sephora and Ulta: Amazon is coming for higher-end beauty shoppers. Via @Racked:

Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc increased its stake in Exelon Corp (EXC) by 7.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc bought 12,853 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.40% . The institutional investor held 188,909 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.47M, up from 176,056 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Exelon Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.41% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $44.88. About 5.86 million shares traded or 5.47% up from the average. Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) has risen 7.80% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.80% the S&P500. Some Historical EXC News: 24/05/2018 – EXELON CORP – ALL BUT A SMALL PORTION OF ITS BYRON NUCLEAR PLANT ALSO FAILED TO CLEAR IN ANNUAL PJM CAPACITY AUCTION; 30/05/2018 – NET Power Achieves Major Milestone for Carbon Capture with Demonstration Plant First Fire; 01/05/2018 – EXELON BRAIDWOOD 1 REACTOR WAS SHUT MONDAY ON EQUIPMENT FAILURE; 11/04/2018 – EXELON CUTS POWER AT QUAD CITIES 2 REACTOR TO 97% FROM 100%:NRC; 30/05/2018 – Constellation Names Chicago Charities to Receive Donations as Part of 2018 Constellation SENIOR PLAYERS Championship; 14/05/2018 – Metro Announces Extended Late-Night Service for Capitals Game 3, Powered by Exelon and Pepco; 26/04/2018 – Exelon Announces Plan to Further Reduce Its Greenhouse Gas Emissions by 15 Percent; 02/05/2018 – EXELON 1Q ADJ EPS 96C, EST. 93C; 19/04/2018 – Exelon is Strongly Committed to the Future of Nuclear Energy; 08/05/2018 – EXELON NAMES JOSEPH NIGRO CFO

More notable recent Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “NRG Energy (NRG), Calpine Corporation (CPN), Exelon Corp. (EXC) Said to be Among Bidders for Just Energy Group (JE) – Bloomberg – StreetInsider.com” on August 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Exelon Corporation’s (NYSE:EXC) 7.2% ROE Worse Than Average? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What You Must Know About Exelon Corporation’s (NYSE:EXC) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” on April 30, 2019. More interesting news about Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Exelon – Riskier Than Your Average Utility – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “15 Stocks To Watch For August 1, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold EXC shares while 252 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 237 raised stakes. 742.04 million shares or 2.35% less from 759.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Adage Ptnrs Group Lc accumulated 2.62M shares. Bryn Mawr Trust stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Bnp Paribas Asset holds 0.22% or 523,662 shares in its portfolio. Alliancebernstein LP has invested 0.06% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Electron Capital Ptnrs Ltd Liability Com holds 14.96% or 2.34M shares. Webster Retail Bank N A has invested 0.01% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt Co invested in 0.08% or 18,929 shares. Burney holds 0.51% or 164,944 shares in its portfolio. Minnesota-based Thrivent Financial For Lutherans has invested 0.16% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Johnson Fincl Group accumulated 32,985 shares. Atlantic Union Bank reported 5,009 shares. Creative Planning stated it has 0.02% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Essex Svcs accumulated 15,646 shares. Riverhead Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.68% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Veritable Ltd Partnership holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) for 28,444 shares.

Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.11B and $7.02B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oge Energy Corp (NYSE:OGE) by 9,438 shares to 72,968 shares, valued at $3.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Managed Portfolio Ser by 24,730 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 151,619 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Index Shs Fds (RWO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold ULTA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 49.65 million shares or 8.41% less from 54.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1832 Asset LP reported 554,800 shares. Citigroup Inc owns 35,846 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Castleark Ltd Llc owns 0.44% invested in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) for 33,414 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru & Bk invested in 0.07% or 51,404 shares. Moreover, Parkside National Bank has 0.01% invested in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Rhumbline Advisers owns 103,254 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Adams Diversified Equity Fund holds 0.89% or 46,400 shares in its portfolio. San Francisco Sentry Gru (Ca) holds 3 shares. The California-based Polaris Greystone Fin Group Lc has invested 0.29% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Wafra reported 18,845 shares. Ashford Cap Management Inc invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Mufg Americas Hldgs Corporation has 0% invested in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) for 17 shares. Advisory Service Limited Liability stated it has 2,183 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Barclays Public Limited Com accumulated 0.02% or 84,045 shares. Factory Mutual Insurance Company stated it has 85,800 shares or 0.36% of all its holdings.

Shaker Investments Llc, which manages about $129.10 million and $144.42 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Globant S A (NYSE:GLOB) by 6,785 shares to 45,690 shares, valued at $3.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microchip Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 6,092 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,135 shares, and cut its stake in Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC).