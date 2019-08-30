Mariner Wealth Advisors Position in Grainger W W (GWW) Has Cut as Shares Rose; As Wpx Energy (WPX) Share Value Declined, Holder Encompass Capital Advisors Trimmed by $18.79 Million Its Stake

Encompass Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Wpx Energy Inc (WPX) by 42.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Encompass Capital Advisors Llc sold 1.45 million shares as the company’s stock declined 21.09% . The hedge fund held 1.95 million shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.58 million, down from 3.40 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Wpx Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.84% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $10.69. About 3.31 million shares traded. WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) has declined 45.08% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.08% the S&P500. Some Historical WPX News: 02/05/2018 – WPX ENERGY 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR CONT OPS 6C, EST. LOSS/SHR 2C; 09/05/2018 – WPX ENERGY INC WPX.N SAYS NOTES WERE PRICED AT 100.000% OF PAR; 17/04/2018 – WPX Energy Announces Early Results and Early Settlement of Cash Tender Offers; 02/05/2018 – WPX Energy 1Q Loss $115M; 15/03/2018 – Valerie M. Williams Joins WPX Energy Board of Directors; 09/05/2018 – WPX Energy Offering $400M of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2026; 17/04/2018 – WPX ENERGY SAYS $628.4M OF 2022 NOTES VALIDLY TENDERED; 17/04/2018 – WPX ENERGY – EXPECTS TO ACCEPT FOR PURCHASE $328.7 MLN OF 2020 NOTES AND $171.3 MLN OF 2022 NOTES VALIDLY TENDERED AT OR PRIOR TO EARLY TENDER DATE; 02/05/2018 – WPX Energy Reports 1Q 2018 Results; 17/04/2018 – WPX Energy: $628.4 M Aggregate Principal Amount of the 2022 Notes Were Validly Tendered

Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Grainger W W Inc (GWW) by 62.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc sold 2,139 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.88% . The institutional investor held 1,294 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $389,000, down from 3,433 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Grainger W W Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $273.47. About 113,444 shares traded. W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) has declined 13.50% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.50% the S&P500. Some Historical GWW News: 15/05/2018 – JANA PARTNERS LLC DISSOLVES SOLE SHARE STAKE IN W W GRAINGER INC; 19/04/2018 – WW Grainger 1Q EPS $4.07; 19/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER INC – EXPECTS 2018 SALES GROWTH OF 5 TO 8 PERCENT AND EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $14.30 TO $15.30

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold WPX shares while 97 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 394.35 million shares or 0.75% more from 391.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wells Fargo And Mn holds 0.02% of its portfolio in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) for 6.14 million shares. Smithfield owns 0% invested in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) for 140 shares. Castleark Mgmt Limited Company holds 571,100 shares or 0.28% of its portfolio. Aqr Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company owns 0.03% invested in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) for 2.23 million shares. Syntal Capital Prtn Ltd Liability Corporation reported 21,313 shares. North Star Mgmt Corporation invested in 0% or 476 shares. Creative Planning has invested 0% in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). Bluemountain Capital Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.01% or 89,298 shares in its portfolio. Weiss Multi accumulated 0.55% or 1.69 million shares. Asset Mgmt One has invested 0% in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). Virginia Retirement System Et Al invested 0% of its portfolio in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). Rafferty Asset Ltd owns 202,835 shares. Millennium Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.03% or 1.73M shares. Allstate Corporation has 207,562 shares. Gagnon Advsrs Limited Co invested 2.6% in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX).

Encompass Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.18B and $1.34 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in World Fuel Svcs Corp (NYSE:INT) by 232,636 shares to 611,344 shares, valued at $17.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Anadarko Pete Corp (NYSE:APC) by 60,768 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.26M shares, and has risen its stake in Continental Resources Inc (NYSE:CLR).

Analysts await W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $4.49 EPS, up 7.16% or $0.30 from last year’s $4.19 per share. GWW’s profit will be $240.57 million for 15.23 P/E if the $4.49 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.64 actual EPS reported by W.W. Grainger, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.23% negative EPS growth.

