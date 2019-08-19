Mariner Wealth Advisors Maintains Position in Travelers Companies (TRV); As Transdigm Group (TDG) Stock Price Rose, Lone Pine Capital Has Lifted Holding by $62.85 Million

Lone Pine Capital Llc increased its stake in Transdigm Group Inc (TDG) by 9.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lone Pine Capital Llc bought 138,733 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.64% . The hedge fund held 1.66 million shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $754.19 million, up from 1.52M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lone Pine Capital Llc who had been investing in Transdigm Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.50% or $7.95 during the last trading session, reaching $538.04. About 102,518 shares traded. TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) has risen 32.65% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.65% the S&P500. Some Historical TDG News: 15/03/2018 – ESTERLINE TECHNOLOGIES CORP – TRANSDIGM HAS COMPLETED ACQUISITION OF KIRKHILL ELASTOMERS BUSINESS FROM ESTERLINE; 19/03/2018 – TransDigm to Acquire Extant for $525; 01/05/2018 – TransDigm Sees FY18 Net $902M-Net $938M; 15/03/2018 – Esterline Completes Sale of Kirkhill Elastomer Business; 15/05/2018 – TIGER GLOBAL MANAGEMENT DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN COMCAST CORP

Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc increased its stake in Travelers Companies Inc (TRV) by 13.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc bought 11,370 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.47% . The institutional investor held 94,679 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.99M, up from 83,309 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Travelers Companies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.45B market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $147.67. About 326,328 shares traded. The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) has risen 11.84% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.84% the S&P500. Some Historical TRV News: 23/05/2018 – lnventHelp lnventor Designs Ergonomic and Convenient Clothes Organizer for Travelers (TOR-9850); 13/04/2018 – Hometown Source: Travelers find `nice’ isn’t exclusive to Minnesota; 30/03/2018 – MetLife to Offer Insurance Solutions to Travelers Through Tencent’s WeSure Online Insurance Platform; 30/04/2018 – Travelers Institute Addresses Small Business Challenges During Small Business – Big Opportunity® Event in Irvine, California; 24/04/2018 – Travelers Earnings Hurt by Another Wave of Natural Disasters; 28/03/2018 – Hertz Hosted “Her in Hertz” Event at Global Headquarters Celebrating Female Business Travelers and its Sixth Annual Women’s Choice Award Win; 07/05/2018 – InsureMyTrip: Hawaii Volcano Eruption and Insurance Policy For Travelers; 24/05/2018 – Hilton Garden Inn Asks Foodies, Fans and Travelers to Vote for New Additions to Its Dining Menu; 01/05/2018 – Travelers Say Reclining Seats the Top Pet Peeve, According to The GO Group Survey; 19/03/2018 – Unisys to Help the Department of Home Affairs Secure Australia’s Borders and Facilitate Flow of Legitimate Travelers Using Unisys Stealth(identity)™ Biometrics

Since March 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $4,319 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 28 investors sold TDG shares while 143 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 132 raised stakes. 51.29 million shares or 5.26% less from 54.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sterling Ltd Llc invested in 0.09% or 19,230 shares. Eulav Asset Management owns 1.18% invested in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) for 61,700 shares. Nordea Investment Mngmt invested in 0.02% or 16,554 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust Banking Corp accumulated 36,838 shares. Advisory invested 0.01% in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). Us Bancshares De holds 0.17% of its portfolio in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) for 131,182 shares. Alexandria Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 0.13% or 2,009 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al has invested 0.05% in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). Bamco New York has invested 0.53% in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). Scopus Asset Mgmt Lp owns 30,000 shares. 549 are held by Wellington Mngmt Gru Inc Llp. Wedge Capital Mgmt L Lp Nc accumulated 345,183 shares or 1.79% of the stock. Carroll reported 113 shares. Country Bancshares stated it has 39,741 shares or 0.8% of all its holdings. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 16,568 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio.

Lone Pine Capital Llc, which manages about $34.98 billion and $17.11B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc by 32,100 shares to 321,396 shares, valued at $560.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 936,223 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.71M shares, and cut its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.11 billion and $7.02B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Managed Portfolio Ser by 24,730 shares to 151,619 shares, valued at $3.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aes Corp (NYSE:AES) by 18,008 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 41,183 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IFGL).

